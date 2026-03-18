Herman Johansson Receives Sweden National Team Call-Up

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas wingback Herman Johansson has been called up to the Sweden men's national team for its UEFA Play-off Path B match against Ukraine. Sweden will face Ukraine on Thursday, March 26, at 2:45 p.m. CT at Estadi Ciutat de València in Valencia, Spain. With a win, Sweden will face the winner of the Poland-Albania match on Tuesday, March 31, at 2:45 p.m. CT at Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden.

The winner of UEFA Play-off Path B will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026© and be placed in Group F, with its base camp located at FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Since joining FC Dallas in the 2026 offseason, Johansson has appeared in all four matches and leads the team in total distance covered (42.38 km, 26.33 miles).

In 2025, Johansson scored seven goals and helped Mjällby win its first Allsvenskan title, finishing first in the table with 75 points. Across five seasons (2021-25), he recorded 136 appearances, 17 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

Internationally, Johansson made his senior debut for Sweden on Nov. 18, 2025, against Slovenia in FIFA World Cup qualifying.







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