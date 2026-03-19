Inter Miami CF Closes out 2026 Champions Cup Participation

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC played out a 1-1 draw tonight at Inter Miami CF Stadium in the second leg of the Round of 16 series between the sides in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Inter Miami closes out its participation in the competition, as the aggregate finished tied 1-1 but Nashville advanced on the away goals rule.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the field with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Luján, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón formed the back four; Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Bright started deep in midfield; with Telasco Segovia, captain Leo Messi, and Tadeo Allende playing further ahead; Germán Berterame led the team in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami broke the deadlock early in the 7th minute, with Messi scoring with a grounded left-footed finish from the center of the box after a Reguilón played a ball in from the left. Notably, the goal was Messi's 900th of his career, while the assist was the first for Reguilón as an Inter Miami player.

Nashville equalized in the second half in the 74th minute for the final 1-1 scoreline.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with MLS regular season action with a visit to Yankee Stadium in New York City to face New York City FC this Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 60%

NSH - 40%

Shots:

MIA - 10

NSH - 5

Saves:

MIA - 1

NSH - 5

Corners:

MIA - 5

NSH - 3

Fouls:

MIA - 11

NSH - 13







Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026

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