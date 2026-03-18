Minnesota United Welcomes Danny Cruz and Tom Soehn as Assistant Coaches

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has hired Danny Cruz and Tom Soehn as First-Team Assistant Coaches under Head Coach Cameron Knowles.

"Danny is a coach who brings energy, clarity, and a strong defensive identity to our club. He has a clear way of communicating the game and connecting with players, which will be important for us as we continue to develop and compete," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We believe his mindset, work ethic, and ambition will have a positive impact on our group and support Cameron and the staff moving forward."

"Additionally, Tom brings a wealth of experience in our league and a deep understanding of what it takes to build a strong team environment," added El-Ahmad. "He is a collaborative coach who values communication, structure, and professionalism. His ability to support the staff, connect across departments, and engage with the entire squad will be an important addition to our group."

Danny Cruz joins the Minnesota United staff following nearly six seasons as the head coach of USL Championship side Louisville City FC since 2021. With Louisville City, Cruz led the club to its first Players' Shield in 2024, awarded to the USL Championship team with the regular season's best record - an impressive 24-4-6, that matched the league's single-season wins record while setting new team marks for wins, goals scored (86) and points earned (76). He was named the USL Championship Coach of the Year for 2024 and 2025. In 2022, Cruz's Louisville side advanced to the USL Championship Final where, at 32 years old, he became the youngest head coach to appear in the title game.

At the playing level, Cruz had a nine-year professional career that included six seasons in Major League Soccer, including stints with the Houston Dynamo, D.C. United and Philadelphia Union. He notably played for Minnesota United in the NASL during the 2016 season.

"I want to thank Shari Ballard, Khaled El-Ahmad, Cameron Knowles and Minnesota United for the opportunity that they have given me," said Assistant Coach Danny Cruz. "When I met with everyone in the club, the alignment was clear throughout the entire process. I'm looking forward to getting to Minnesota to support Cameron, his staff, and the players with everything I have."

Tom Soehn arrives in Minnesota after previously coaching Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship from 2018-25. Soehn was notably the first-ever head coach of the Legion side as they entered the league, and he helped lead the team to 90 wins across all competitions, including a run in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that saw Birmingham defeat MLS side Charlotte FC. His side in Alabama qualified for the USL Championship playoffs every season from 2019-23.

Soehn had a prolific playing career across North America, both indoors and outdoors, from 1988-2000. He notably competed in Major League Soccer from the birth of the league in 1996-2000 with the Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas) and Chicago Fire FC.

"This is an exciting new chapter in my soccer career, and I am looking forward to contributing to the continued growth and success here at Minnesota United. I want to thank the club for giving me this opportunity where I can use my experience to add to the team's pursuit of trophies and also the lasting legacy MNUFC is building here in Minnesota," said Assistant Coach Tom Soehn.

Both Cruz and Soehn will be joining the Loons' staff effective immediately. Minnesota United this weekend hosts Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. CT, with the match broadcast nationally on FOX and also streamed live on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026

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