Houston Dynamo FC Waive Winger Nelson Quiñónes

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC waived winger Nelson Quiñónes, the Club announced today. The move opens an International roster slot.

Since joining the Dynamo in July 2022, the Colombian totaled 42 MLS appearances between the regular and post seasons, netting four goals. However, the now 23-year-old suffered a knee injury in February 2024 while representing his country at the Conmbeol Pre-Olympic Tournament and has dealt with lingering injuries ever since.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC waived winger Nelson Quiñónes.

NELSON QUIÑÓNES BIO:

NAME: Nelson Quiñónes

POSITION: Winger

DATE OF BIRTH: Aug. 20, 2002 (23)

BIRTHPLACE: Tumaco, Colombia

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 150 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Colombia







Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026

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