FC Cincinnati Take Three-Goal Aggregate Advantage to Mexico for Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg at Tigres UANL

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati travel to Mexico to take on Tigres UANL on Thursday, March 19 in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. Kickoff from Estadio Universitario - nicknamed El Volcán (the Volcano) - in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

After earning a dominant 3-0 win at home last Thursday in leg one, FC Cincinnati bring a three-goal aggregate advantage into the second leg. The team with the most goals across the two games (the aggregate score) will advance to the quarterfinals, with away goals serving as a tiebreaker if the aggregate remains tied after 180 minutes.

The match airs on Concacaf's broadcast partners: Fox Sports 1, the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com in English, and on TUDN and ViX in Spanish. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530, will broadcast the match.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #TIGvCIN on THURSDAY, MARCH 19 (9 p.m. ET)

Watch: Fox Sports 1 (English) | TUDN (Spanish)

Stream: Fox Sports App & FoxSports.com (English) | ViX (Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | FC Cincinnati Communications X/Twitter Account | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI NOTES Close The Deal - FC Cincinnati capitalized at home in leg one of the Concacaf Champions Cup, defeating Tigres UANL 3-0. Kévin Denkey scored a brace and assisted Tom Barlow for a third goal in the dominant win at home. Crucially, Roman Celentano kept a clean sheet as the Orange and Blue head to Mexico knowing for every goal they score in El Volcán, with away-goals scored as a tiebreaker, Tigres must outright score more than FCC's aggregate goal total.

Should FC Cincinnati score one goal, Tigres would have to score five goals to advance; should FC Cincinnati score two goals, Tigres would have to score six goals to advance.

History On The Line - Should FC Cincinnati advance to the Champions Cup Quarterfinals, it will mark the deepest the Orange and Blue have made it in the competition. FCC's journey in their first two seasons in the competition ended in the Round of 16: In 2024, CF Monterrey advanced past FCC; Last season, Tigres eliminated FCC.

The Cincinnati - Tigres winner is guaranteed to face an MLS club in the quarterfinals, with the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Seattle Sounders FC to be the next opponent. The Sounders won 3-0 in leg one in Vancouver and host leg two on Wednesday night.

The Champions Cup Quarterfinals will be held between April 7-9 (first leg) and April 14-16 (second leg).

FC Cincinnati Against Liga MX -Thursday marks FC Cincinnati's 13th all-time match against a Liga MX opponent in all competitions. The Orange and Blue are 5-4-3 in the previous 12 matches.

Last Thursday's Leg One win marked Cincy's first win over a Liga MX club in the Concacaf Champions Cup, first win in the Round of 16 of the tournament, and the club's largest margin of victory over a Mexican side in any competition.

Overall In Non-MLS - Since 2019, FC Cincinnati are 22-12-11 in 45 non-MLS Regular Season matches.

400 Approaches - In FC Cincinnati's MLS era, the Orange and Blue have scored 397 all-time goals as the club approaches 400 goals since the start of the 2019 season.

SCOUTING TIGRES UANL Record: 5-4-2 (17 points) Liga MX Standings: 6th

Head Coach: Gonzalo Pizzaro Leading Scorer (Apertura): 8 - Ángel Correa, Juan Brunetta

After a 3-0 defeat in Leg One of the series with FC Cincinnati, Tigres UANL will be looking to battle their way back into this matchup and earn passage to the quarterfinals. After the 3-0 defeat at TQL Stadium, Tigres hosted Querétaro and played them to a scoreless draw on Sunday.

Tigres UANL enter this season's Concacaf Champions Cup seeking their second Champions Cup title in club history, the first since 2020. Three-time runners-up in the competition and eight-time Liga MX champions, Tigres are among Mexico's most historic and successful clubs.

Tigres are 10 matches into their 2026 Apertura campaign. At 5-4-1, a mixed bag of results includes a win over their crosstown rivals CF Monterrey over the weekend, but also three losses in their last five league games.

In Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Tigres traveled to Canada to play Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League. After a frigid, scoreless leg one, Tigres won 4-2 in the second leg to advance to the Round of 16.

Head Coach Guido Pizarro leads the side in his second year as manager. The former Tigres midfielder notably took over the job one day prior to playing FC Cincinnati last season in the Champions Cup and just three days after starting at midfield for the side in a Liga MX match. The now-manager appeared for Tigres over 350 times over 12 years before moving into his new role on the bench.

In his first year with the club, Argentine midfielder Ángel Correa has been the standout offensive star for Tigres, earning 18 goal contributions across the Apertura and Clausura seasons. Joining from Spanish giant Atletico Madrid of La Liga, the 31-year-old leads all outfield players in minutes played across those two seasons as well.

His chief running mate, Juan Brunetta, is another Argentine international, who is now in his third year with Tigres after playing in Italy and England in his previous stops. The attacking midfielder has tallied 16 goal contributions in 27 matches, five of which have come in the 2026 Clausura season.

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026

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