LA Galaxy to Face Mount Pleasant FA in Kingston, Jamaica for CCC Round of 16 Second Leg

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy have traveled to Kingston, Jamaica for the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup against Mount Pleasant FA in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday, March 19 at National Stadium. LA earned a 3-0 victory in the first leg, led by a hat trick from Brazilian winger Gabriel Pec at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on March 11.

LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant FA

Following their 3-0 firstleg victory over Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, the Galaxy will head to the Caribbean for the away leg as they look to secure a place in the quarterfinals. In the first-leg, Gabriel Pec opened the scoring in the sixth minute, then sealed the win with goals in the 89th and 90+6th minutes. The winner of the roundof16 matchup between the Galaxy and Mount Pleasant FA will advance to face either San Diego FC or Mexican side Toluca.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy hold a 223 record across all competitions in the 2026 season, most recently falling 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City in MLS play. In the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup against Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA, winger Gabriel Pec recorded his first career hat trick to lead LA to a 3-0 victory. In MLS action, the club opened the year with a 1-1 draw at home against NYCFC, followed by a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC and a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids before their recent loss to Sporting Kansas City. Forward João Klauss currently leads the team with six goal contributions across all competitions, with fellow Brazilian, Gabriel Pec, close behind him with five goal contributions.

LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant FA

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (Round of 16 - 2nd leg)

Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. PT

National Stadium | Kingston, Jamaica

FS1, TUDN

FS1 English Broadcast | John Strong (PXP), Stu Holden (analyst)

TUDN Spanish Broadcast | Emilio Fernando Alonso (PXP), Rafael Puente (analyst), Raul Perez (analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026

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