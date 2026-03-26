Internationals: Seven New York City FC Players Called up for International Duty in March

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC will once again be well represented on the international stage over the upcoming FIFA window, with seven players earning call-ups across senior and youth national teams.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese has been selected for the U.S. Men's National Team as they prepare for this summer's World Cup with a pair of international friendlies in Atlanta, Georgia.

The USMNT will face Belgium on March 28 before taking on Portugal three days later.

Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and defender Kai Trewin are also deep in preparations for the approaching World Cup, and both have been called into Australia's squad for a pair of friendlies on home soil. The Socceroos will play Cameroon in Sydney on March 27 and Curaçao in Melbourne on March 31.

Elsewhere, several New York City FC players will also be in action at the youth level.

Drew Baiera and Jonny Shore have been named to the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team roster for a training camp in Alicante, Spain. The team will face Wales on March 28 and Elche B on March 30.

Meanwhile, Máximo Carrizo will represent the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team at the Lisbon International Tournament in Portugal. The USYNT is scheduled to play Iceland on March 26, Morocco on March 28 and host nation Portugal on March 31.

Peter Molinari has been called up to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for an international training camp in Asunción, Paraguay, where the team will face Paraguay on March 28.

The Club would like to congratulate the players on their respective call-ups and wish them good luck on their travels.







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