Minnesota United Opens Moments of the Decade Fan Vote

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today opened the Moments of the Decade Fan Vote, presented by RED BARON® Pizza. To remember the Loons' outstanding memories in MLS since 2017, the Moments of the Decade Fan Vote will see fans decide the top moment of MNUFC's past seasons. Voting runs from March 26 - April 16 in phases, with the Round of 32 selections beginning today, March 26.

To help select their favorite Moment of the Decade, fans can download the MNUFC App on their smart phone, where they will be able to vote for their preferred moments as they are pitted against one another in a bracket-style competition. Additionally, fans who participate in the voting will have the chance to win prizes (including pizza coupons, RED BARON® Pizza swag, MNUFC gear, tickets to games and other exclusive gameday experiences) courtesy of RED BARON® Pizza.

Fans can learn more about the Moments of the Decade Fan Vote and the full contest rules by visiting mnufc10.com/moments, or, by finding the experience inside the MNUFC App.

Below are the Round of 32 matchups as they compete against each other in a bracket-style competition:

Group 1

No. 1 - An Epic Game 3 Comeback Against Seattle (Nov. 7, 2025)

No. 8 - Dayne St. Clair With an All-Time Performance off the Bench (March 12, 2022)

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No. 4 - Vito Mannone PK Save Versus Dallas (July 12, 2019)

No. 5 - Christian Ramirez Scores MNUFC's First MLS Goal (March 2, 2017)

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No. 2 - Run to 2019 U.S. Open Cup Finals (June - Aug. 2019)

No. 7 - Loons Defeat D.C. United 1-0 for First Win at Allianz Field (April 27, 2019)

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No. 3 - Dayne St. Clair's 16-Save Game Against Necaxa (July 29, 2024)

No. 6 - Loons Beat Everton 4-0 (June 19, 2022)

Group 2

No. 1 - 2020 Western Conference Finals Run (Nov. - Dec. 2020)

No. 8 - Emanuel Reynoso's Unreal Free Kick Against Puebla (July 22, 2023)

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No. 4 - MLS Is Back Tournament Semifinal Run (July - Aug. 2020)

No. 5 - 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field (Aug. 9, 2022)

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No. 2 - The Snow Opener (March 11, 2017)

No. 7 - Robin Lod's Late Goal Gives Loons First-Ever Win Over Seattle (July 17, 2021)

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No. 3 - Round 1, Game 1 PK Victory Against Seattle (Oct. 26, 2025)

No. 6 - Tani Oluwaseyi and Robin Lod Power Loons to First-Ever Win in Seattle (May 31, 2025)

Group 3

No. 1 - Loons Are Elegant in Triumph in 4-1 Win Over Miami (May 10, 2025)

No. 8 - Bongokuhle Hlongwane Scores in 90'+5' to Steal Road Win in Portland (May 19, 2023)

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No. 4 - Loons Score 7 in Highest-Scoring Game in Club History (June 28, 2019)

No. 5 - Nectarios Triantis Scores from Midfield in Debut Win (Sept. 12, 2025)

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No. 2 - MNUFC Beats RSL 4-2 for First Win in MLS (March 31, 2017)

No. 7 - MNUFC Snatches Road Win Over Record-Setting LAFC (Aug. 31, 2019)

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No. 3 - 50k to Midway (Oct. 20, 2018)

No. 6 - Dayne St. Clair Assists Franco Fragapane Before the Loons Leap (Sept. 8, 2023)

Group 4

No. 1 - Hassani Dotson Scores in Stoppage Time to Secure First Playoff Berth (Sept. 24, 2019)

No. 8 - The Legend of Leagues Cup Bongokuhle Hlongwane is Born (July - Aug. 2023)

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No 4 - Dayne St. Clair Says "It's Over": Pair of Playoff Victories over RSL (Nov. 1, 2024)

No. 5 - Teemu Pukki Scores 4 Against LA Galaxy (Oct. 6, 2023)

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No. 2 - 3-3 Draw in First Game at Allianz Field (April 12, 2019)

No. 7 - Tani Oluwaseyi Time Tie Against Columbus (March 1, 2024)

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No. 3 - Darwin Quintero Hat Trick Against Toronto (July 3, 2018)

No. 6 - Loons Top LAFC in Eric Ramsay's First Game in Charge (March 15, 2024)







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