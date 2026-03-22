Minnesota United Earns Point in Scoreless Draw against Seattle Sounders FC

Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United played to a scoreless draw against Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday afternoon at Allianz Field. Both sides generated dangerous chances throughout the match, but strong defensive efforts and key saves from both goalkeepers kept the game leveled through 90 minutes. The Loons will now turn their focus to a road matchup against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 4, with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. CT.

5' - Minnesota United defender Nicolás Romero had a crucial block in the early moments of the match. After some bouncing around inside Loons' goalkeeper Drake Callender's box, Albert Rusnák gained possession and connected with Osaze De Rosario near the penalty spot. De Rosario attempted a shot, but Romero read the play well and slid in to make the crucial save.

13' - After a corner kick taken by Rusnák, the ball bounced around the penalty area. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, from outside the right of the 18-yard box, sent in a cross that connected with Georgi Minoungou, whose attempt went just over the net.

29' - Minoungou created yet another dangerous opportunity for the Sounders after regaining possession on the left side of the attacking penalty area. He then made a long cross into the 18-yard box that found Paul Rothrock. Rothrock then played a short pass back to captain Cristian Roldan. Roldan took a one-touch attempt, but Callender was able to tip the ball over the net.

32' - Minnesota United found an opportunity when Tomás Chancalay intercepted a pass in the middle third from Seattle. Chancalay then carried the ball near the top of the 18-yard box and made a cross to Yeboah. The ball bounced off Yeboah to Joaquín Pereyra. Pereyra then played Yeboah in a give-and-go, for Yeboah to then turn around and take the attempt. The shot went just narrowly wide of the right post.

37' - A crucial interception from California-native Callender as Minoungou ran down the left side of the penalty area and attempted to make a long switch to De Rosario, but Callender extended an arm to deflect the ball off his feet. Anthony Markanich then cleared the ball out of danger.

45' + 5' - The Loons continued to find opportunities in the attacking third. Chancalay carried the ball to the left side of the 18-yard box and found Pereyra inside the right side of the box. Pereyra then played the ball back to Yeboah, who was positioned near the penalty spot. The initial attempt was saved by goalkeeper Andrew Thomas. Yeboah collected the rebound and struck a volley, but the attempt was once again blocked by Thomas and sent out for a corner.

48' - Seattle was awarded a free kick just outside the left side of the penalty area, where Rusnák stepped up to take it. The ball bounced around the penalty area and was eventually sent out for a corner by Duncan.

53' - Rusnák took another free kick just a few meters outside the penalty area. He found Rothrock, who redirected the ball to Petković, who attempted a header. Callender was able to collect the ball before any further danger.

61' - The Rave Green were awarded another free kick near the top of the 18-yard line. Rusnák's attempt hit the wall and was cleared out of danger.

80' - MNUFC attacked through Wil Trapp on the right flank, who switched play to Markanich on the left side. Markanich redirected the ball with a header to James Rodríguez. Rodríguez then played a short through ball back to Markanich, who made a one-touch attempt, but the shot went just over the right post.

84' - Thomas was forced to push the ball over the net after Rodríguez stepped up to take a free kick. The attempt found Mamadou Dieng, who headed the ball on target, but Thomas was able to push it over the net.

90' - Callender played a long ball to Dieng into the attacking third. Thomas stepped off his line as Dieng flicked the ball over him, but Antonio López got to the ball first and sent it out for a corner.

GOAL SUMMARY

None

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

SEA - Nikola Petkovic (caution) - 38'

SEA - Antino Lopez (caution) - 38'

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) - 47'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) - 67'

Notable Stats

150 - MNUFC defender Kyle Duncan appeared in his 150th MLS regular-season match. He previously played eight seasons with Red Bull New York before joining MNUFC in 2026.

1 - In today's match, James Rodríguez made his Allianz Field debut for Minnesota United.

2 - MNUFC goalkeeper Drake Callender recorded his second home clean sheet of the season in back-to-back home matches.

2-1-3 (W-L-D) - Minnesota United is undefeated in its last three matches against the Sounders (all draws) and holds a 2-1-3 record across regular and post-season matches since the start of the 2025 season.

ATTENDANCE: 19,637

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Drake Callender (Friends of the Saint Paul Library)

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich, Nicolás Romero (Devin Padelford 77'), Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz, Kyle Duncan (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 73'); M Tomás Chancalay (James Rodríguez 77'), Wil Trapp ©, Nectarios Triantis (Owen Gene, 90'+1'), Joaquín Pereyra; F Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 77')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; M Carlos Harvey, DJ Taylor, Julian Gressel

Seattle Sounders FC XI: GK Andrew Thomas; D Nouhou Tolo, Alex Roldan (Jackson Ragen 22'), Antino Lopez, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; M Georgi Minoungou (Jesus Ferreira 65'), Cristian Roldan ©, Albert Rusnák, Nikola Petkovic (Snyder Brunell 65'), Paul Rothrock; F Osaze De Rosario (Jordan Morris 65')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Stefan Frei; D Cody Baker; M Peter Kingston, Paul Arriola

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LA GALAXY

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

04.04.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 6

9:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On the defensive improvements following last week's result...

"We needed to stabilize, and I think you saw that, adding an extra defender on the field, being a little bit deeper, having a bit more control without the ball. I thought it was a really good performance for those guys."

On how the defense reacted to the Seattle Sounders' scoring chances...

"There's going to be chances in the game and I think the way that the guys responded overall, the commitment to defending and blocking shots was fantastic. To get a clean sheet at home is what we want, and especially on the back of a heavy score line last week, there was a great response."

On if he's satisfied with the draw and getting one point...

"Look, we always want three points at home, and I think we had the chances in transition to get it. We want three points. We made some aggressive moves towards the end of the game to get that. We weren't trying to hang-on for a point, so we have to find those points somewhere else."

On the aggressive performance following the late-game substitutions...

"Fantastic. Guys come in, you want them to change a game. They came in and had some great moments. James [Rodríguez] comes in and slips in Anthony Markanich and we're really close there. We had a few good chances, another one in transition, so that's what you want. You want subs to come in. You want to be in a position to win the game when they come in, and we were. We just couldn't find that one goal."

On why James Rodríguez was subbed on until the 70th Minute...

"We talk about it as a staff, and where we think the game is going, and that's the decision we made, and I think you saw his impact when he came into the game, certainly. I think the chances he created are chances we can take and score and win the game."

On what he said to the players at halftime...

"Yeah, just keep going. They'd done so much, they'd done so much so well, and we showed them a few of those things. Continue to do what we're doing well, be solid defending, do the work, the chances are coming in transition, and we've got guys that can come into the game and change the game for us. When you look at that, the second half played out how we would've hoped."

On the team's confidence at the end of the match and if there will be changes during training...

"I think it's difficult when you define yourself defending so deep. When you do win the ball, you've got limited options coming out, and so in the times when we had settled possession, I thought we did quite well with it. Towards the end of the game, when they're [Seattle Sounders FC] a little bit deeper, we had some good moments as well, but certainly we want to be a team that then can handle the ball well, that can create chances through possession."

On Kelvin Yeboah and Joaquín Pereyra's connections on the pitch...

"I thought they did really well. You want them to be looking for each other, and they are. You want them to be close to each other, and they were. Again, when we're relying on a lot of transition moments because of how deep we were defending today, it's a little bit different. But, you still see those connections in the closeness between them."

On Morris Duggan's play with the absence of Michael Boxall...

"I've said it numerous times, missing Boxy [Michael Boxall] is big for us. His leadership, his quality on the field, all of it is a big loss. But Morris [Duggan] has been excellent, and he's been really steady. He's calm and composed on the ball. He's got excellent athleticism. He's got a lot of really good traits for the position, and I think its growth over the last couple years has been outstanding."

On what players became leaders following last week's result against Vancouver Whitecaps FC...

"A number. You look at Wil Trapp, obviously is one. Joaquín [Pereyra] has taken a really big role in driving the standards with the guys. We have guys that have been around the league for a long time, and even guys that don't play. Julian Gressel. Kelvin Yeboah steps up in those moments. We have a lot of guys, and then you just see the energy guys are bringing in training. Tomás [Chancalay] doesn't take a play off, doesn't take a training session off, and that drives it for everyone, and then the younger guys as well coming in and just getting on with things."

On if there's a sense of urgency with the recent performances...

"I don't think a sense of urgency. Where we are in the season, we're very early on and we've had a really difficult schedule to start. You look at this team. Seattle [Seattle Sounders FC] is an unbelievable start to the season, and so I think this is a really good performance against a very good team, and we have to take a lot of positives in that."

On the team's selections of shots taken and the improvement...

"Definitely think you see it in the guys. They're trying to get higher-value scoring opportunities and we want to continue that, especially when we're looking at second phases of set pieces and how we re-circulate the ball, and how we can create chances from those moments, too."

On the keys to training during the FIFA March international break...

"We'll lose a few guys and will wish them well as they go and represent their countries. Always difficult for some of them; we go to some far-flown places. For the group that's here, take a couple days off, rest, reset, recover their body, recover the mind. Then, we get going for the next stretch."

On Nicolás Romero's first start of the season...

"For having not played, I thought he came in acquainted himself really well. It shows the composure that he has on the ball, and [he had] a lot of good moments as well, his defending was great. He did a really good job."

MIDFIELDER WIL TRAPP

On today's result against Seattle Sounders FC following Vancouver Whitecaps FC loss....

"[It was] necessary. Of course we want to win. We want to win for our fans. We want to put on a show. We want to do things that get people excited after what was extremely disappointing last week. But, it's not like you're playing a bad team. This [Seattle] is a good team. A team that we know well, that tests you in many ways. I was talking to [Minnesota United Public Relations Manager, Aaron Tomich] after the game, the level of comfort that came from a shape that we were a little bit more familiar with. I think that just gave us a stable platform to not only get a point, but also put together a performance that we can be proud of."

On today's result, considering Seattle eliminated Vancouver from the Concacaf Champions Cup...

"Once again, it's a good team. I think the most important thing is holding a team that scored five goals in two games against Vancouver, to nothing [zero goals allowed]. It was extremely important to us as well. I think you saw guys come into the lineup like Nico [Nicolás Romero], who maybe haven't played a whole lot, but were able to contribute and do a good job from the beginning. The level of comfort was something that we obviously did for a significant amount of last season, I think showed up in the guys' performances today."

On the first fifteen, twenty minutes of today's match...

"I think if we look at the Vancouver Whitecaps FC game, the Austin game, the Nashville game, starting slow has been a little bit of what we have done this season. So to get after the game in the first 15, 20 minutes with our heads not only just above water, but with some things we thought were pretty positive, was a good sign for us."

On the last fifteen minutes of each half...

"I think obviously at the end of the first half, there were some really good chances. I think as we made changes, James [Rodríguez] comes on, Momo [Mamadou Dieng] comes on, wanting to make something happen. I think towards the end of the game, we had maybe one or two moments of significant pressure on them [Seattle] that could've resulted in a goal for us. Again, it's looking at how can we do more of that? How can we add more of that to our game on a consistent basis?"

On a dribble...

"At this point, it is just reflexive. It is something that I've been working on, just trying to be more and more comfortable in tight spaces. When you get the opportunity, just go for it. A lot of ooh and ahhs, which is fun."

On thoughts on Mamadou Dieng's performance...

"I think it is not easy to assimilate to our league. I think for him it is just getting reps and getting games and then continuing to find ways to be a contributor to the impact and act on what happens on the field."

On this feeling like there was any playoff carryover from Seattle Sounders Best-of-3 Series in 2025, or, this being a new season...

"I did not feel any extra from them [Seattle Sounders FC]. I don't think I noticed any ill will from them. They are just a good team that wants to win and we were doing the same thing."

MIDFIELDER JOAQUÍN PEREYRA

On thoughts on today's match...

"Well, speaking in comparison to our last game, I think we did things a bit better this time around. We didn't really have the chance to generate much offense, but we managed to hold our own defensively after falling behind 6-0 [last match]. Being able to hold the score line today, and improving the team's image somewhat, is something I view as a positive to take away and build upon as we keep working."

On considering himself a leader after speaking towards his teammates after the Vancouver Whitecaps defeat...

"No. We have a lot of people who have been at the club for a long time, guys who know it well and are leaders. Well, today we don't have [Michael Boxall] 'Boxy,' who is the team captain, but we have Wil [Trapp]; there are also very experienced guys like James [Rodríguez] and Julian [Gressel]. I just tried to speak up a little to ensure we kept working hard. Losing 6-0 is never good. We felt terrible, a bit embarrassed, because it had never happened to us before. I think that last year, and in these first few matches, our greatest strength was our defensive cohesion, so a 6-0 defeat really hurts. I only spoke up to emphasize that we needed to keep working and that we all needed to wake up a little, myself included. And well, today we presented a different image; things were different. We trained very well during the week, and today we executed the things we had worked on and we did it well. Obviously, we still need to improve in the attack and try to generate many more chances, but we have to start little by little. This is a good result that allows us to work with a bit more peace of mind during this 15-day period we have ahead of us."

On obtaining the point after a scoreless draw...

"Without a doubt, this is a result that allows us to work with peace of mind over these next 15 days. We have the FIFA international break now, which gives us a chance to rest a bit as well and properly prepare for the upcoming match. It wasn't the result we wanted to win, but coming off a 6-0 defeat, securing a draw was crucial; the most important thing for the team was to redeem our image, to demonstrate renewed energy and a deeper commitment to the game. We accomplished that today; I think Seattle [Sounders FC] felt somewhat uncomfortable throughout the entire match. This single point serves us well, allowing us to go about our work with a bit more tranquility."

On keeping the defensive line the same...

"Yes, the idea isn't to remain a strictly defensive team like we were today; the concept is to gradually build confidence match by match, solidify our defensive structure, and then start pushing forward-becoming a team that presses higher up the pitch and maintains much greater possession. But as I said at the outset, after conceding nine goals in just two matches, we really needed a game like this-one that reassured us that we could, in fact, perform better defensively. We certainly did better today; however, the clear objective remains to play a bit higher up, apply more intense pressure, and, naturally, hold onto the ball a great deal more. But that is a process that happens step by step; it depends on how the matches unfold, though that is undoubtedly the direction we intend to take."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026

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