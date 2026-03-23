Ten-Man Timbers Hold LA Galaxy to 1-1 Draw at Providence Park

Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - A 10-man Portland Timbers side held the LA Galaxy to a 1-1 draw at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. The Timbers took the early lead in the 13th minute via Kristoffer Velde's second goal in as many games, but would then go down a man due to a red card in the 17th minute. After finding the equalizer in the 30th minute, the visitors were held scoreless for the remainder of the match as Portland secured a point.

Notables on the Afternoon

Kristoffer Velde scored his second goal of the 2026 MLS regular season in back-to-back games, marking his first goal at home this year. Notably, Velde is the first Timber with multiple goals in the campaign. Antony and Joao Ortiz registered an assist on Velde's goal. It's the first assist for Antony this year and Ortiz's second, a club-high through five matches. David Da Costa made his first Providence Park appearance this season, starting and playing 68 minutes in his second match back in action.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Kristoffer Velde (Antony, Joao Ortiz), 13th minute: Kristoffer Velde received Antony's pass down the left side of the box and fired a low, left-footed shot into the far side netting.

LAG - Joao Klauss (Marco Reus), 30th minute: Marco Reus controlled a ball in the box and heel tapped it to a running Joao Klauss who finished with a left-footed shot from the top of the six-yard box.

Notes

The Timbers are 1-3-1 (4pts) after five matches in the 2026 MLS season.

Kristoffer Velde scored his first regular season goal at home for the club.

Notably, it marked back-to-back goals for Velde on the season.

Velde became the first Timber to score multiple goals in 2026.

Antony registered his first assist of the season, bringing his goal contributions to two in the campaign (1g, 1a).

Joao Ortiz recorded his second assist of the campaign.

Notably, Ortiz leads the club in assists this season with two.

David Da Costa made his first home appearance of the season, starting and playing 68 minutes.

Next Game

The Timbers will travel to face Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, April 4, at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on Apple TV in English and Spanish and local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-3-1, 4pts) vs. LA Galaxy (1-2-2, 5pts)

March 22, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

LA Galaxy 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Velde (Antony, Ortiz), 13

LAG: Klauss (Reus), 30

Misconduct Summary:

POR: K. Miller (ejection), 17

POR: Bye (caution), 61

POR: Smith (caution), 77

POR: Bonetig (caution), 80

LAG: Sanabria (caution), 90+3

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Chara Š, M Ortiz, F Velde (Aravena, 68), F Da Costa (Smith, 68), F Antony (Mora, 84), F Kelsy (Bonetig, 23)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, M Izoita, F Lassiter, F Guerra

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Antony, 3) SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 11 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 6

LAG: GK Marcinkowski, D Yamane (Cuevas, 62), D Haak, D Garces, D Aude (Sanabria, 75), M Cerrilo, M Reus Š, M Wynder (Nascimento, 72), F Thommy (Miller, 62), F Klauss, F Pec

Substitutes Not Used: GK Micovic, D Yoshida, D Nelson, M Parente, F Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Pec, 9) SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Klauss, 4); FOULS: 14 (Wynder, 3); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 2

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Michael Barwegen, Lyes Arfat6

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 23,075

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.