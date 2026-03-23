Galaxy Take Road Point in 1-1 Draw against Timbers

Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







PORTLAND - The LA Galaxy (1-2-2, 5 points) ended the match with a 1-1 draw on Sunday against the Portland Timbers (1-3-1, 4 points) at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. After conceding early, the Galaxy responded and secured a point. João Klauss continued his strong run of form by scoring his fifth MLS goal of the season in as many games.

Goalscoring Plays

POR - Kristoffer Velde (Antony), 13th minute: Antony Alves Santos played a pass into the left side of the penalty area for Kristoffer Velde, who placed a leftfooted shot into the bottom right corner to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

LAG - João Klauss (Marco Reus), 30th minute: After Emiro Garcés won possession deep in the Portland half, Gabriel Pec slipped a ball into the box for Marco Reus, who provided a backheel layoff to João Klauss. Klauss then finished from close range, recording his sixth goal of the season to bring the match level at 1-1.

Postgame Notes

Between Emiro Garcés, Jakob Glesnes, Justin Haak, and Maya Yoshida, the Galaxy have a lot of options at the center back position in 2026. Tonight's match marked the debut of the Haak/Garcés combination, the fifth combination to anchor the back line for LA in the 2026 season.

João Klauss recorded his fifth MLS goal of the season in as many games, and sixth across all competitions.

With his start against Portland today, JT Marcinkowski made his first league start of the 2026 Campaign.

Emiro Garcés made his first start for the LA Galaxy since picking up an injury in late February.

With his assist to Klauss, Marco Reus has recorded a goal contribution in back-to-back league games.

Next Up

Upon the conclusion of the March international break, the LA Galaxy will resume play at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 4, hosting Minnesota United FC in a match that will include a special Landon Donovan celebration. On April 8, the Galaxy will travel to Toluca, Mexico to face reigning Liga MX champions Deportivo Toluca FC in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal matchup.

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers

Date: March 22, 2026

Venue: Providence Park in Portland, Oregon

Weather: Cloudy and 53°F

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

LA Galaxy 1 0 1

POR: Kristoffer Velde (Antony), 13'

LA: João Klauss (Marco Reus), 30'

Lineups

LA Galaxy: GK JT Marcinkowski; D Julián Aude, D Emiro Garcés, D Justin Haak, D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 62'); M Edwin Cerrillo, M Elijah Wynder (Matheus Nascimento, 72'), M Marco Reus; F Erik Thommy (Harbor Miller, 63'), F Gabriel Pec, F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: Novak Mićović, Maya Yoshida, John Nelson, Isaiah Parente, Lucas Sanabria, Ruben Ramos Jr.

Portland Timbers: GK James Pantemis; D Jimer Fory, D Kamal Miller, D Finn Surman, D Brandon Bye; M David Da Costa (Ian Smith, 68'), M Diego Chara, M Joao Ortiz, F Antony, F Kristoffer Velde (Alexander Aravena, 68'), F Kevin Kelsy (Alex Bonetig, 23')

Substitutes not used: Trey Muse, Eric Miller, Eric Izoita, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Gage Guerra

Stats Summary

POR LA

Shots 8 21

Shots on Goal 3 7

Saves 6 2

Corner Kicks 2 9

Fouls 11 13

Offsides 1 4

Possession 38.7% 61.3%

Misconduct Summary

POR: Kamal Miller (dismissal) 20'

POR: Brandon Bye (caution) 61'

POR: Ian Smith (caution) 77'

POR: Antony Alves Santos (caution) 81'

LA: Lucas Sanabria (caution) 90+2'

Officials

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Micheal Barwegen, Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA Galaxy Postgame Top Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On why this match was a draw instead of a win:

"It's a huge opportunity lost, and soit doesn't sit well because of the amount of time that we're up [a man]. We get into some really good positions, and we don't take advantage of some of those situations. So, what do I think went amiss as we went up a man? I think it becomes, especially when they start sitting in a 5-3-1 in a kind of a low block like that it becomes more of a game of intention, really understanding how we're trying to get them. You have to create spaces to get through. You have to increase speed at the right moments because the spaces are extremely tight. You have to be clinical, not slow down in moments where you create your little advantages, and you have to be clinical in the final action. And I feel like the pieces of that just didn't come together. I felt like we sometimes made the wrong decision."

On breaking down a low -block and what the team was missing:

"When we get into the final action, it doesn't have to be me who makes the play, it has to be us who makes the play, and it has to be the best guy in the best position who has the best chance to help the team be successful. It doesn't need to be me, it needs to be about us. And I think that's part of us becoming a team that takes these points and buries teams, it is about making the best decisions when we get into those final actions for the group to be successful. Sometimes it's also 'I'm going to make this run hard to the near post. I know it isn't going to be for me, but I'm going to take this near post center back out of the way so that the next guy who shows up can finish too'. So, sometimes it's about sacrificing yourself on a run to create space for the next guy and recognizing that I'm the guy that needs to sacrifice myself in this situation to clear up a space for somebody else to finish. "

On his decision to start JT Marcinkowski over Novak Mićović:

"I went with JT. We've been, alternating them between the cup and the league. I just felt like this week JT had gotten the repetitions in the midweek game. I felt like he would be a little sharper coming into this game just because on the road we didn't get to train a whole lot, and Novak didn't get to see much live action over the course of the week, and so I went with the keeper who had been kind of in the mix this week a little bit more. And so, that was the main thing. I think JT has made good sound decisions. I think he's got a great presence just because he's been a starter before. He's just got a good presence about him. He made good decisions with the ball. He didn't have a ton to do just by virtue of how the game played itself out, and he didn't have a ton to do in the game down in Jamaica. But what he had to do, he did it. Unfortunately, today we gave up one, but I felt like he did the rest of it well."

LA Galaxy Midfielder Edwin Cerrillo

On his assessment of the season thus far:

" ¬©I think league - wise, still missed opportunities, missed points. With Concacaf, you know, we're getting the job done and going into the next round. So, it's a bit of mixed emotions there. I think we're at a club where the standard is high, and we hold ourselves, and we should hold ourselves to that high standard. MLS, missed opportunities, and Concacaf we're getting the job done, I think we're moving in the right direction with that, and we just know we have room for improvement and the games are only going to get tougher, and we just need to be on our A game"

On if a draw and one point is enough considering the away schedule this week:

"I think if we're just okay with tying today and getting something away from home, just because we had a long week, I think that sets the standard way too low for us. ¬©I don't think coming out with the point today is anything really good for us. Maybe it's positive because we get another point, but the mentality is to win, and we had a great opportunity to do so today, and we didn't capitalize on it."

On the team's road form this season:

"I think every time we travel in this league, it's always tough. Everybody, especially against us, brings their best game and everybody treats it like a final. ¬©Every game, like I said, the standard for us is to win, and every time we don't come out with something, or don't come out winning, we're disappointed, and I think that's only going to help us, especially going forward. I know within the team, we're all disappointed and we're all hard on each other and we know each of us has to go out there and give a little bit more. I think we have added some guys to the team from last year that are still looking to find connections and find their rhythm. But we know we have the guys here. ¬©We have to hold each other to the higher standard, like I said, and that mentality is what we have in the locker room."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.