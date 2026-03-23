Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Road Draw with Minnesota United

Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC battle Minnesota United

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC battle Minnesota United(Seattle Sounders FC)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. - Sounders FC (3-1-1, 10 points) played to a 0-0 draw with Minnesota United (1-2-2, 5 points) on Sunday afternoon at Allianz Field. Andrew Thomas recorded his fourth shutout in five regular-season fixtures in 2026 (tied for second in MLS), as the Rave Green extended their unbeaten streak to five games across all competitions (4-0-1). Brian Schmetzer's side now has a week off from MLS play due to the March FIFA break, returning to action on Saturday, April 4 against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

At time of writing, Seattle sits in fifth place in the Western Conference following today's result with 10 points (3-1-1).

Sounders FC now holds a 12-3-3 all-time record against Minnesota, including a 4-2-3 mark at Allianz Field.

Andrew Thomas recorded his fourth shutout in five league games this season, tied for second in MLS.

The Rave Green have kept a clean sheet in five of their seven matches in all competitions in 2026, allowing just three goals.

Jordan Morris made a substitute appearance in the 65th minute, his first appearance since injuring his quad in the first match of the season.

Today's match marked Cristian Roldan's 399th all-competition appearance for the club. The midfielder is looking to join Stefan Frei as the only players in club history with 400 all-competition appearances.

Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup from Wednesday's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup match against Vancouver, with Andrew Thomas, Antino Lopez, Nikola Petković, Paul Rothrock and Georgi Minoungou replacing Stefan Frei, Jackson Ragen, Snyder Brunell, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola.

The Rave Green now have a week off for the FIFA March international break before traveling to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, April 4 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Minnesota United FC 0

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Venue: Allianz Field

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistants: Ryan Graves, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Timothy Ford

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 19,637

Weather: 37 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nikola Petković (caution) 38'

SEA - Antino Lopez (caution) 38'

MIN - Jefferson Díaz (caution) 47'

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (caution) 65'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 67'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan (Jackson Ragen 22'), Antino Lopez, Nouhou; Nikola Petković (Snyder Brunell 65'), Cristian Roldan - Captain; Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnák, Georgi Minoungou (Jesús Ferreira 65'); Osaze De Rosario (Jordan Morris 65')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Peter Kingston, Paul Arriola

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 2

Minnesota United FC - Drake Callender; Jefferson Díaz, Michael Duggan, Nicolás Triantis (Owen Gene 90+1'), Kipp Keller Duncan (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 73'); Wil Trapp, Nicolás Romero (Devin Padelford 77'); Joaquín Pereyra, Tani Oluwaseyi, Anthony Markanich (Jeong Rodríguez 77'); Kelvin Yeboah (Mouhamadou Dieng 77')

Substitutes not used: Carlos Harvey, D.J. Taylor, Julian Gressel, Alec Smir

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 9

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026

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