Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte Added to U.S. Men's National Team Roster for March FIFA International Window

Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte has been added to Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. Men's National Team roster for two friendlies during the March FIFA International Window as the side continues its final preparations for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Schulte, who joins Crew Midfielder Max Arfsten on the USMNT roster, and the United States face Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Owning three caps with the USMNT, Schulte played the full 90 minutes and collected three saves in his senior debut against Slovenia on Jan. 20, 2024. He recorded his first win for the U.S. on Jan. 18, 2025, in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. The St. Charles, Mo., native represented the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he started all four U.S. matches and became the first active MLS player to record a shutout at the Olympic Games. Bolstered by his performance, the Americans reached the knockout rounds for the first time in 24 years.

Schulte has started all five of the Crew's matches this season, recording 14 saves and earning the shutout in a 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC on March 7. The 25-year-old ranks second in Club annals for regular season wins by a goalkeeper with 43 in his 88 appearances. Schulte possesses 26 career shutouts across all competitions (21 in MLS regular season; three in MLS postseason, one in Concacaf Champions Cup; one in Leagues Cup).

Coverage of the USA's match against Belgium begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo and Universo and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock. The USMNT's match against Portugal starts at 7 p.m. ET and is available on TNT, Telemundo, Tru TV, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026

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