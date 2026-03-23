MNUFC Academy U16 and U15 Teams to Compete at 2026 Generation adidas Cup

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- MNUFC Academy, presented by Allina Health, is set to send its U16 and U15 squads to compete in this year's Generation adidas Cup (GA Cup) at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from March 27 - April 4.

MNUFC Academy's U16 squad has been placed in Group H alongside Boca Juniors (Argentina), LA Galaxy and Charlotte FC's youth sides. The Loons' U15 team has been placed in Group J with Cedar Stars (USA), Orlando City SC and Seattle Sounders FC's youth squads. See below for the full slate of Group Stage matches for MNUFC Academy's teams at the 2026 GA Cup:

MNUFC Academy Group Stage Schedule at 2026 GA Cup

U16 U15

Date & Time (CT) Opponent Date & Time (CT) Opponent

Fri., 3/27 - 1:00 p.m. LA Galaxy Fri., 3/27 - 10:30 a.m. Seattle Sounders FC

Sat., 3/28 - 1:30 p.m. Charlotte FC Sat., 3/28 - 11:00 a.m. Orlando City SC

Sun., 3/29 - 1:30 p.m. Boca Juniors Sun., 3/29 - 10:30 a.m. Cedar Stars

Schedule Subject to Change

All Times Central

Competition Structure

Forty teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups. Group draws will be random, utilizing buckets categorized by division for MLS academies, while international clubs will be drawn randomly. Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket - comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers. The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches.

All teams competing in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play six 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves. The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches. All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty kick shootout.







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