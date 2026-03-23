Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC ON BYE WEEK DURING MARCH INTERNATIONAL WINDOW

Chicago Fire FC will enjoy some time off as FIFA's March International Window begins this week.

The Men in Red go into the bye week on a high note following a 2-1 road victory against 2025 MLS Cup Playoff opponents Philadelphia Union. Forward Hugo Cuypers scored in a fourth consecutive match, assisted by defender Andrew Gutman in his first appearance of 2026. Winger Jonathan Bamba finished a cross from Robin Lod to tally his second game-winning goal of the year. The victory lifted Chicago up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference and gave Cuypers a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5.

Following the international break, Chicago will return to the lakefront to take on Nashville SC on Saturday, April 4. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com, Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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