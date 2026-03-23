Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO FIRE FC ON BYE WEEK DURING MARCH INTERNATIONAL WINDOW
Chicago Fire FC will enjoy some time off as FIFA's March International Window begins this week.
The Men in Red go into the bye week on a high note following a 2-1 road victory against 2025 MLS Cup Playoff opponents Philadelphia Union. Forward Hugo Cuypers scored in a fourth consecutive match, assisted by defender Andrew Gutman in his first appearance of 2026. Winger Jonathan Bamba finished a cross from Robin Lod to tally his second game-winning goal of the year. The victory lifted Chicago up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference and gave Cuypers a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5.
Following the international break, Chicago will return to the lakefront to take on Nashville SC on Saturday, April 4. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com, Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
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- Nine FC Cincinnati Players to Represent Their Nations During March FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Forward Sam Surridge Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 5 - MLS
- Messi and Luján Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- MNUFC Academy U16 and U15 Teams to Compete at 2026 Generation adidas Cup - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Academy Set to Compete in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Ender Echenique Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - FC Cincinnati
- Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro Earn Team of the Matchday Shouts for Performances in 4-1 Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Texas Derby Brace - FC Dallas
- Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel, Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Three Goal Contributions on Saturday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Signs Homegrown Defender Christian Diaz - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Minnesota United Sees Four Players Earn March Call-Ups - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC U-15 and U-16 Academy Teams to Compete in 2026 Generation Adidas Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Six Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for March FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Earn International Call-Ups Ahead of FIFA Window - Philadelphia Union
- Special Olympics Massachusetts Brings Mobile Polar Plunge to New England Revolution Match on April 4 - New England Revolution
- 2026 Generation adidas Cup to Feature Top International Clubs and Expanded Girls Division - MLS
- Six Nashville SC Players Called up for March FIFA Window - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Dig Deep and Flip Their Fortunes with Resilient 4-3 Comeback Win at Home over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Plays to 2-2 Draw against Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
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Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5
- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Fourth Straight Match to Defeat Philadelphia Union 2-1 at Subaru Park
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement
- Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty