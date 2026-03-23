Nine FC Cincinnati Players to Represent Their Nations During March FIFA International Window

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Nine FC Cincinnati players will represent their respective national teams during the March FIFA International Window, which runs from March 23-31 and is the final international break before this summer's FIFA World Cup in North America.

Five FC Cincinnati players will represent their country at the senior international level: Miles Robinson (United States), Pavel Bucha (Czechia), Kévin Denkey (Togo), Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) and Bryan Ramirez (Ecuador).

For Robinson and Ramirez, the window represents an opportunity to make a final strong impression for their World Cup-bound nations while Bucha and Czechia seek to qualify for this summer's tournament through the last-chance UEFA World Cup Qualification Playoffs. Denkey and Hadebe will represent their countries in international friendlies.

Three FC Cincinnati players will represent their country at the youth international level: Ademar Chávez (United States U17), Samuel Gidi (Slovakia U21) and Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (United States U21). Additionally, FC Cincinnati 2's Andrei Chirila (United States U18) earned a call-up this window.

Gidi and the Slovakia U21 team continue qualification efforts for the 2027 UEFA European U21 Championships. Chávez, Valenzuela and Chirila's U.S. youth call-ups each are part of camps as part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

The full schedule for FC Cincinnati players in the March FIFA International Window can be found below:

FULL FC CINCINNATI MARCH FIFA INTERNATIONAL WINDOW MATCH SCHEDULE

Miles Robinson, United States (38 Senior Caps | 3 Goals)

Saturday, March 28 vs Belgium (3:30 p.m. ET) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Ga. (International Friendly)

Tuesday, March 31 vs Portugal (7 p.m. ET) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Ga. (International Friendly)

Pavel Bucha, Czechia (0 Senior Caps)

Thursday, March 26 vs Republic of Ireland (3:45 p.m. ET) - Fortuna Arena | Prague, Czechia (UEFA World Cup Qualification Playoffs Path D)

Tuesday, March 31 vs Denmark/North Macedonia (3:45 p.m. ET) - Stadion Letná | Prague, Czechia (UEFA World Cup Qualification Playoffs Path D IF win vs Republic of Ireland OR International Friendly IF loss vs Republic of Ireland)

Kévin Denkey, Togo (44 Senior Caps | 10 Goals)

Friday, March 27 vs Guinea - Casablanca, Morocco (International Friendly)

Tuesday, March 31 vs Niger - Casablanca, Morocco (International Friendly)

Bryan Ramirez, Ecuador (0 Senior Caps)

Friday, March 27 vs Morocco (4:15 p.m. ET) - Estadio Metropolitano | Madrid, Spain (International Friendly)

Tuesday, March 31 at Netherlands (3:45 p.m. ET) - Philips Stadion | Eindhoven, Netherlands (International Friendly)

Teenage Hadebe, Zimbabwe (50 Senior Caps | 2 Goals)

March 28-31 - 4 Nations Tournament in Francistown, Botswana (Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi)

Ademar Chávez, United States U17

March 24-29 - Training Camp at Paraguayan Football Association's Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Futbol Femenino (CARFEM) | Ypané, Paraguay

Saturday, March 28 at Paraguay U17 (International Friendly)

Samuel Gidi, Slovakia U21

Friday, March 27 at Kazakhstan U21 (11 a.m. ET) - Turkestan Arena | Turkestan, Kazakhstan (2027 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualification Group D)

Gerardo Valenzuela, United States U21

March 23-31 - Training Camp at Korea Football Park in Cheonan-si, South Korea

Friday, March 27 vs Japan U21 (2 a.m. ET) - Korea Football Park | Cheonan-si, South Korea (International Friendly)

Tuesday, March 31 at Korea Republic U23 (6 a.m. ET) - Korea Football Park | Cheonan-si, South Korea (International Friendly)

Andrei Chirila, United States U18

Thursday, March 26 vs Iceland (7 a.m. ET) - Lisbon, Portugal (2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa)

Saturday, March 28 at Portugal (9 a.m. ET) - Lisbon, Portugal (2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa)







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