Six Nashville SC Players Called up for March FIFA Window
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will have six players representing their countries as part of the FIFA International match window taking place March 23-31.
Defender/Midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting and Defender Thomas Williams will both represent the U.S. Under-21 Men's squad in a pair of matches against Japan's U-21 team on March 27 and the Korea Republic's U-23 squad on March 31. Baker-Whiting and Williams each have one appearance for the U.S. U21's.
Forward Warren Madrigal will represent Costa Rica against Jordan on March 27 and Iran on March 31. Madrigal has appeared 26 times for the Costa Rican National Team, logging six goals and one assist.
Forward Woobens Pacius will represent the Haitian National Team against Tunisia on March 28 and Iceland on March 31. Pacius has one cap for Haiti.
Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez will represent Federación Dominicana de Fútbol against El Salvador on March 26 and Cuba on March 29. Valdez has appeared 19 times for the Dominican Republic, recording eight clean sheets.
Midfielder Patrick Yazbek will represent the Australian Men's National Team against Cameroon on March 27 and Curaçao on March 31. Yazbek has appeared eight times for the Socceroos, recording one assist.
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