Sporting KC Weekly

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After five weeks of action, Major League Soccer pauses play for the FIFA international window from March 23-31 as national teams continue preparation for FIFA World Cup 26 this summer.

Sporting Kansas City will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 4 with a road trip to take on Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch live on Apple TV and the rematch of MLS Cup 2013 will be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network.

Pre-K registration will close today for the spring season of Sporting Rec League at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo., Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kan. and

Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex in Olathe, Kan. For more information and to sign up a player, visit SKCrecsoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $29 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS29 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 18th & Vine Kit as well as the 2026 jersey hook collection which features a scarf, t-shirt, hat, socks and more.

On Thursday, No Other Pub in the KC Power and Light District will host Soccer in the City watch parties, open to fans of all ages, as 16 European teams compete for four berths in FIFA World Cup 26. Doors will open at 11 a.m. CT with Turkey-Romania kicking off at noon CT followed by seven matches at 2:45 p.m. CT and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive Soccer in the City scarves. Visit powerandlightdistrict.com for more information and to reserve a free ticket.

Sporting Kansas City, Community Blood Center and Saint Luke's are teaming up to host a blood drive in the Budweiser Brew House at Sporting Park from 12-6 p.m. CT on Thursday. All registered donors will receive a free shirt while supplies last and community members can make an appointment for the blood drive online in advance.

Major League Soccer's Primary Transfer Window, during which an MLS team may request the international transfer certificate of a player under contract in another country, will close on Thursday. The Secondary Transfer Window is set to take place from July 13 to September 2. Visit MLSsoccer.com for more information.

The Sporting KC Academy will compete in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup this week at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The U-15's will play Group G matches against the Philadelphia Union (8:30 a.m. CT on Friday), Toulouse FC (8:30 a.m. CT on Saturday) and Inter Miami CF (8 a.m. CT on Sunday) while the U-16's will play Group F matches against the Philadelphia Union (3:30 p.m. CT on Friday), CF Monterrey (4 p.m. CT on Saturday) and Atlanta United (3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday). Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City forward Dejan Joveljic has joined the Serbia Men's National Team for the first time since October 2024 ahead of Serbia's international friendly against No. 1 ranked Spain at 3 p.m. CT on Friday at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain. Joveljic, who started in a UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain in his last international cap, debuted for Serbia at age 21 in June 2021 and has since earned seven career international caps, highlighted by a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory over Jordan in June 2023.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the Portland Timbers on May 9 at Providence Park will open this Friday.

Sporting Kansas City II will continue the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season against cross-state rivals St. Louis CITY2 at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the match are only $10 on SeatGeek and fans can watch the match live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.