Special Olympics Massachusetts Brings Mobile Polar Plunge to New England Revolution Match on April 4

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution and Special Olympics Massachusetts (SOMA) are calling on fans, families, and supporters to "Be Bold and Get Cold" by taking part in the 2026 New England Revolution Mobile Polar Plunge on Saturday, April 4 when the Revolution host CF Montreal at Gillette Stadium.

Register online here to take part in the Revolution's Mobile Polar Plunge, form a fundraising team, or donate directly to Special Olympics Massachusetts.Visit the Polar Plunge website learn more about the Polar Plunge program and view a complete list of upcoming plunges.

Special Olympics Massachusetts' mobile polar plunge raises critical funding to support year-round sports, health, and inclusion programs for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities across Massachusetts. Every dollar raised directly benefits these athletes and the programming that empowers them.

Special Olympics Massachusetts will bring their mobile plunge tank, "Bear Force One", to over 20 locations across the commonwealth in 2026, including its first visit to Gillette Stadium on April 4. The Revolution's Polar Plunge, taking place in the Revolution's pregame Fan Zone at 3:00 p.m. before the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, also marks Bear Force One's first appearance at a professional sporting event.

"The Revolution are thrilled to add another exciting element to our longstanding partnership with Special Olympics Massachusetts with the first Mobile Polar Plunge at Gillette Stadium," said Brian Bilello, President of the New England Revolution. "Every dollar raised will support Special Olympics' and the Revolution's mutual goal of making soccer inclusive and accessible for everyone, regardless of ability. I personally look forward to taking the plunge on April 4, and I hope to see Revolution fans join me in great numbers to support this wonderful cause."

"A Polar Plunge in the shadows of Gillette Stadium is a dream come true!" said Mary Beth McMahon, President and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts. "As one of our primary awareness, engagement, and fundraising programs, the Polar Plunge is a great way to spread the mission of inclusion, have a great time, and bring new people to the organization. I am so excited to partner with the Revolution in hosting this event and to bring one of our most impactful events to their passionate fans."

This year's Mobile Polar Plunge is the newest addition to the Revolution's longstanding partnership with Special Olympics Massachusetts. Each year, the Revolution host their Bowl for a Goal fundraiser, a full-team bowling event that has raised more than $700,000 to date to benefit the Revolution's Special Olympics Unified Team. The Revolution Unified Team, now entering its 12th season in 2026, is comprised of Massachusetts athletes both with and without intellectual disabilities competing on the same field. The Unified Team's 2026 campaign kicks off with tryouts on Sunday, March 29 at the WIN Waste Innovations Field House (1-3 p.m.).

About Unified Sports

Special Olympics Massachusetts is proud to have founded the Unified Sports program in 1984. Although the initiative began locally, today it is featured in over 120 countries globally through the international Special Olympics Movement. Officially launched in 1989, Special Olympics Unified Sports has gained momentum over the last three decades due in large part to multiple partners and supporters who have facilitated the growth of the program, such as ESPN, the Department of Education, Lions Club International and many other sports leagues, companies and associations. The Unified Sports competitive model combines Special Olympics athletes and partners as teammates on sport teams for training and competition. All athletes and partners on a Unified Sports competitive team must have attained the necessary sport-specific skills and tactics to compete and teams that participate in this model may be eligible for advancement to Regional and World Games.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.