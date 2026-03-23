San Diego FC Plays to 2-2 Draw against Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC remained unbeaten in the 2026 MLS Regular Season following a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium. Marcus Ingvartsen and Anders Dreyer scored for San Diego, while Sergi Solans and Victor Olatunji found the net for the visitors.

Real Salt Lake opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Solans headed home a cross from Juan Sanabria. San Diego responded 10 minutes later, as Ingvartsen tapped home a loose ball from close range to level the match.

Dreyer gave San Diego the lead early in the second half, finishing off a well-worked attacking sequence. However, Real Salt Lake found a late equalizer in the 85th minute, earning a point in just the third regular-season meeting between the clubs. San Diego finished the match with 10 men after Christopher McVey was ejected in the 89th minute.

SDFC now enters the FIFA international break before returning to MLS action on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park. The club will then return home to host Minnesota United FC on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium.

Goal Scoring Plays:

RSL - 0-1 - Sergi Solans (Juan Sanabria), 17th minute: Solans opened the scoring with a header into the right corner of the net off a cross from Sanabria.

SD - 1-1 - Marcus Ingvartsen, 27th minute: Ingvartsen tapped home a loose ball from inside the six-yard box following a set piece to level the match.

SD - 2-1 - Anders Dreyer (Amahl Pellegrino), 56th minute: Dreyer put San Diego in front with a left-footed finish into the lower right corner after Pellegrino tracked down a long ball from Christopher McVey and delivered the assist.

RSL -2-2 - Victor Olatunjji (Morgan Guilavogui), 85th minute: Olatunji equalized with a header from close range, meeting a cross from Guilavogui inside the six-yard box.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake, SDFC remains unbeaten in the 2026 MLS Regular Season with a 3-0-2 record and 11 points.

- SDFC has outscored MLS opponents 12-5 in its first four matches of the regular season.

- With tonight's 2-2 draw, SDFC has scored 77 MLS Regular Season goals and 87 combined regular season and post-season goals. The Club has scored 99 goals across all competitions, including five in Leagues Cup and seven in Concacaf Champions Cup.

- SDFC is 19-7-6 all-time against Western Conference teams in the regular season.

- SDFC now holds a 22-9-8 all-time regular season record.

- SDFC is now 1-1-1 all-time against Real Salt Lake.

- Tonight's draw against Real Salt Lake is also the first tie at home for SDFC this season.

- SDFC is 2-0-1 at home this MLS Regular season.

- SDFC is 9-5-6 all-time at home in regular season play.

- SDFC had 581 passes completed compared to Real Salt Lake's 394 tonight.

- SDFC out-possessed Real Salt Lake 57 percent to 43 percent tonight.

- SDFC has now scored 99 goals across all competitions (MLS, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup).

- SDFC is now 5-2-2 in 2026 across all competitions (MLS Regular Season 3-0-2, Concacaf Champions Cup 2-2).

- SDFC has outscored opponents 20-12 across all competitions in 2026 (13-5 in MLS).

- SDFC allowed a goal at home in MLS play for the first time this season.

- SDFC has outscored opponents 9-2 in MLS play at home this season.

- Forward Marcus Ingvartsen scored his fourth goal of the MLS Regular Season. He now has six goal contributions (4 goals, 2 assists) in the regular season.

- Ingvartsen now has six goal contributions (4 goals, 2 assists) this season.

- Forward Anders Dreyer scored his third goal in the MLS Regular Season. It was his fourth in 2026 across all competitions.

- Forward Amahl Pellegrino registered his third assist of the MLS Regular Season during Dreyer's goal tonight.

- Onni Valakari is the only player to feature in all 39 of SDFC's regular season and five post-season matches for a total of 44 MLS career appearances.

- Defender Osvald Søe made his third Club appearance tonight coming on as a substitute for Onni Valakari in stoppage time. Søe made his MLS debut with SDFC as part of the First XI against FC Dallas on March 14.

- Forward David Vazquez made his second start of the 2026 MLS Regular Season and his fourth MLS career start.

- Goalkeeper Duran Ferree made his fourth MLS start tonight.

- Ferree allowed his first career goal in MLS tonight against Real Salt Lake.

- Defender Wilson Eisner made his MLS debut tonight when he came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute for Oscar Verhoeven.

- Forward Lewis Morgan made his second MLS appearance for SDFC tonight, coming on for Amahl Pellegrino in the 74thminute.

- Morgan made his international debut for the Club on March 18 against Toluca F.C in the Concacaf Champions Cup. He made his debut for SDFC on March 11, also against Toluca in the CCC.

- Newcomer Osvald Søe made his second consecutive MLS Regular Season appearance. He has played in SDFC's last four matches, including two consecutive appearances in the CCC.

- Defender Christopher McVey will miss the next match after being shown a second yellow card and red card tonight.

Match Information

2026 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Sunday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

RSL (0-1) - Sergi Solans (Juan Sanabria) 17'

SD (1-1) - Marcus Ingvartsen, 27'

SD (2-1) - Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Amahl Pellegrino) 56'

RSL (2-2) - Victor Olatunjji (Morgan Guilavogui), 85'

Misconduct Summary:

RSL - Noel Caliskan (caution, 40')

RSL - Griffin Dillon (caution, 49')

SD - Aníbal Godoy (caution, 87')

SD - Christopher McVey (caution, ejection, 89')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Duran Ferree; D Luca Bombino, D Oscar Verhoeven (Wilson Eisner, 63'), D Christopher McVey, D Manu Duah; M Onni Valakari (Osvald Søe, 90+1), M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M David Vaquez (Aníbal Godoy, 63'); F Marcus Ingvartsen, F Amahl Pellegrino (Lewis Morgan, 74'), F Anders Dreyer

Substitutes Not Used: GK CJ Dos Santos, F Bryan Zamblé, M Bryce Duke, F Anisse Saidi, F Alex Mighten

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES; 4

REAK SALT LAKE: GK Rafael Cabral, D Lukas Engel, D Justen Glad, D Philip Quinton, M Griffin Dillon (Stijn Spierings, 67'), M Noel Caliskan, M Juan Sanabria, M Morgan Guilavogui, F Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji, 67'), M Aiden Hezarkhani (Diego Luna, 46'), F Zavier Gozo.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mason Stajduhar, Dominik Marczuk, Sam Junqua, Luca Moisa, Jesus Barea, Alexandros Katranis

TOTAL SHOTS: 21; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Bruno Rizo

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro,

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 71-degrees, Sunny

Attendance: 24,141

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On tonight's performance and what is working and what is not through five matches:

"I think a lot of things are working. I mean, sitting on 11 points to start the season, it's not too bad. Playing games where we have a lot of control of the match, but just a little bit sloppy in some details, sloppy in some details that we need to be disappointed about, and all of us got to look in the mirror. It's my job to get the team ready to play. And at this point, when you tie games that you know, when you play your best you should win, it has to be disappointing. You have to be disappointed. At the same time, we have to remember that not everything is going to be rosy and easy, so if that's what anybody expects, then I think there were due for a rude awakening, you know. And we'll be really disappointed, you know, I think Frontera and the fans did a great job today. For me, I'm disappointed for them because we didn't play our best game. But at the same time, just want to remind everybody that there's ups and downs in the season, and not everything is only success, and we need to make sure that we're together in the good moments and the bad moments."

On why the club has accumulated four red cards in their last four matches:

"Yes, transitions. It's giving the ball away when we don't need to give the ball away, not finishing with a strong action on goal. We gave up way too many long transitions today. And when you do that, it's a coin toss. What's going to happen?"

On if he's looking forward to the international break after 5 matches in 16 days:

"I think we struggled a little bit because we weren't very sharp tonight, but that's no excuse. If you want to be a top team, you have to be ready to play five games in 16 days. You still got to go on the road to Dallas and put together a complete game. You got to be able to go to altitude, suffer the way we did, come back and then be able to turn it around and put in another top performance. So, that's what we aim for. We aim to be a top club, and we weren't good enough, and that's 100% my responsibility. And at the end of the day, we're going to take a long look in the mirror, and we're going to make sure that we improve from here."

On final thoughts on tonight's match and tonight's Honorary Keeper of the Flow, 10-year-old cancer fighter, Layla:

"Last thing I want to say, I didn't open with it, but I think that again, we have to remember that there's ups and downs every single time in life, and we have to be grateful also for these tough moments, because these are going to be the building blocks that the highest moments are built on, you know? And it's really important that if you're going to be here in the good moments, that you're here in the tough moments. And I wore some shoes today that were made by a girl, Layla, 10-years-old, fighting leukemia for two years. And I think she's the perfect embodiment of what we want to be, in terms of being a creative team, but also having a fighting spirit about us. And it's not just me, it's not just the players, it's not just the staff, it's everybody involved. And I just want us to always remember that it's a massive privilege what we do and never take anything for granted."

SDFC FORWARD MARCUS INGVARTSEN

On a tough end to another tie:

Yeah, especially today was tough. We didn't really find a rhythm, and we don't come out with the same energy and level as we used to. So, we have to recover from that, use the time now very wisely, and then find that that rhythm again. I'm sure we'll do that, but it's tough right now."

On if the team is physically tired:

"Yeah, I think it's, I don't know if that's our first time to do the five games in a row. So of course, there's something we have to learn doing. I think in general, we have been feeling quite good. Of course, with the game in Toluca, we went out and, yeah, it went as expected. But still, I think we should be able to come out with a better energy and better quality today, giving up the late goals."

On how frustrating to allow the late tying goal:

"I think we talked about it in the half time, and we started scoring the goal second half. And I think early on in the second half, we have to take more care of the game, close it down, take control. But we don't really find any periods the ball as we as we normally do. It was going too much back and forward. They go on some transitions and then, yeah, then this second ball game happens, and they got the goal so very frustrating, but I think it starts earlier where we have to take control of the game."

On if there's a silver lining with getting a point tonight:

"Yeah, of course we have to, but still, I think we were in front, and I think we have. We had the possibility to close down the game. So, it's it more feels like losing the points right now."

SDFC GOALKEEPER DURAN FERREE

On getting the opportunity to be in goal and things not playing out how they want:

"Yeah. First of all, I'm very honored for the opportunities I've been getting. It's really special for me to be at a young age and really thrive in this sport that I love doing. But yeah, at the moment, these past two weeks, we've been loaded up with a lot of games, and I think it's safe to say we put in our 100% effort. Of course, we're pretty disappointed about this result, because we have very high, high expectations for ourselves. We want to be one of the best in the leagues. We won't be on top of the table, so we strive for these points. And of course, we're disappointed about tonight."

On what goes through his head on having to make quick decisions:

"Yeah, I mean, these are moments we train every week, so it's something that prepared for, and it was a good ball in between me and mano. I believe things like this will happen, but what's important is what we do next. So, I think we could have been better in that area, for sure."

On being named Man of the Match:

"I'm happy to help the team out in these areas where I was needed to do my job, and I think I'm taking the opportunity to be my best, and I'm happy that I'm able to perform and help the team, like I said. So, it's a good takeaway, but of course, pretty disappointed at the result."

On his preparation and building up to this point in his career:

"It took a little bit of luck, I would say, to be in the situation I was in, but also a lot of hard work. And I'm happy I'm getting these opportunities. And these past few weeks, it's been loaded with games like I said, so all we can really do is just focus on how we play and what the opponent gives us is what we're looking to play around. So, I think today we could have been a little bit better in that situation just over the last year the preparation. So, it could even go even further from a year, because I was in Denmark and at the sister club. So, it's the same style of play, same type of DNA style. So, it's been a, you know, in my style, for quite a while. And yeah, this point, it was just a matter of time to show myself."







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