Nashville SC Forward Sam Surridge Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 5

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Nashville SC Forward Sam Surridge was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 5 of the 2026 MLS season.

Surridge scored three goals in Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park (Watch Highlights From His Performance Here). Heading into the FIFA international window, Surridge leads MLS with seven goals and three multi-goal games in just four regular-season appearances. The hat trick was Surridge's fourth in his 75th career MLS regular season game, which is tied for the third-most in MLS history within a player's first 75 games, trailing only Josef Martínez (six) and Stern John (five). In his last 25 regular season games, Surridge has scored 25 times for Nashville.

Nashville took an early lead before Surridge doubled it in the 28th minute from the penalty spot as he flat-footed the Orlando City SC goalkeeper. In the 55th minute, Surridge pounced on a loose ball in the 18-yard box and slotted his finish into the corner of the net for a 3-0 Nashville lead. The English striker completed his hat trick 12 minutes later as Cristian Espinoza picked him out on the counterattack and Surridge finished off the combination with a right-footed strike.

This is the second time Surridge has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, after previously earning the award for his performance on Matchday 10 of 2025. Surridge joins Hany Mukhtar (eight times) as the only players in club history to earn multiple MLS Player of the Matchday honors.

Surridge and Nashville return to action following the FIFA international window when they travel to face Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 4 (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

2026 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA Winners

Matchday Player Club

Matchday 1 Julian Hall Red Bull New York

Matchday 2 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 3 Wiki Carmona CF Montréal

Matchday 4 Petar Musa FC Dallas

Matchday 5 Sam Surridge Nashville SC







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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