Three Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for March FIFA Window
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Three additional Sounders FC players have been called into international duty for the March FIFA international window, as Georgi Minoungou (Burkina Faso), Osaze De Rosario (Guyana) and Snyder Brunell (United States U-19 Men's Youth National Team) are set to join their respective national teams. The trio joins Cristian Roldan (United States) and Danny Musovski (North Macedonia), who were announced last week.
Minoungou, 23, has nine caps for Burkina Faso since making his international debut in September 2025. He has three career international goals - a brace in a friendly against Benin on November 18 and a strike in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea on December 24. Les Étalons is set to play a pair of friendlies in Casablanca, Morocco on March 28 against Sudan and March 31 against Togo. Minoungou tallied two goals and four assists in 32 all-competition matches for Seattle in 2025. He has started two of his three appearances so far in 2026.
De Rosario, 23, has 11 career caps and eight goals for the Guyana National Team, most recently scoring in back-to-back 2025-2026 Concacaf Series matches against Bonaire (November 15) and Antigua & Barbuda (November 18). The Golden Jaguars continue Concacaf Series action on March 27 against Dominica and March 30 against Belize. De Rosario has started six of his seven appearances for Sounders FC across all competitions in 2026 with one assist, following a breakout 2025 campaign in which he scored five goals in 21 appearances after signing with the First Team in May.
Brunell, 18, joins the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team as part of Head Coach Gonzalo Segares' 20-man roster for training camp in Alicante, Spain. During the camp, the U-19 MNT faces Wales on March 28, as the team continues its preparation for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. A Sounders FC Academy and Tacoma Defiance product, Brunell has started three of his seven appearances for Sounders FC across all competitions in 2026. After signing with the First Team last May, he scored two goals in eight all-competition appearances in 2025.
Announced last week, Roldan was named to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's 27-man roster for friendlies in Atlanta against World Cup-bound opponents Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31.
Additionally, Musovski earned his first-ever call-up to North Macedonia for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Playoffs, as Head Coach Goce Sedloski's squad attempts to secure one of the final spots in this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026. North Macedonia faces Denmark on March 26, with the winner advancing to face either the Czech Republic or Republic of Ireland on March 31. The victor of that contest would enter Group A of this summer's tournament alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.
With a week off from MLS play due to the international break, Sounders FC (3-1-1, 10 points) returns to action on Saturday, April 4 against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Images from this story
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Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Snyder Brunell
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Seattle Sounders FC forwards Georgi Minoungou and Osaze De Rosario
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