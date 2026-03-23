LA Galaxy Weekly
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - After playing five matches in just 16 days, the sixtime MLS champion LA Galaxy enter the international break. Harbor Miller, Jose "Pepe" Magaña and Ruben Ramos Jr. have all been called up to the USMNT U19 camp in Alicante, Spain.
LA Galaxy Night at Crypto.com Arena: LA Kings vs St. Louis Blues - April 1, 2026
The LA Galaxy will be in attendance for Galaxy Night at Crypto.com Arena on April 1 when the LA Kings will take on the St. Louis Blues. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/kings/tickets/single-game-tickets.
Next Home Match: April 4 vs Minnesota United FC - Landon Donovan Celebration
Following the international break that concludes the month of March, the LA Galaxy will return to Dignity Health Sports Park on April 4 to take on Minnesota United FC.
The match will feature a special Landon Donovan celebration, highlighted by the distribution of 15,000 Landon Donovan bobbleheads, including 500 limitededition American flag bobbleheads, to fans in attendance.
CCC Quarterfinal Match on April 15: LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Tickets for the LA Galaxy's April 15 home match at 6 p.m. PT against Toluca FC in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals will be available to the public beginning on March 23 at 1 p.m. PT at lagalaxy.com/tickets. Single game credential applications for the home fixture are available at lagalaxy.com/credentials. The deadline to apply for credentials is 5 p.m. PT on April 13.
LA Galaxy and FOX 11 Plus Announce Re-Air Schedule and Bi-Weekly Show
The LA Galaxy and FOX 11 have renewed their partnership for the 2026 MLS season, adding a Thursday evening block on FOX 11 Plus (KCOPTV) from 5:30-8:00 p.m. PT for weekly match replays and debuting LA Galaxy: Spotlight, a biweekly studio show hosted by Joe Tutino featuring behindthescenes access, interviews, and storytelling. Live matches will continue globally on Apple TV, while FOX 11 Plus offers free local access for Southern California fans.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026
- Messi and Luján Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- MNUFC Academy U16 and U15 Teams to Compete at 2026 Generation adidas Cup - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Academy Set to Compete in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Ender Echenique Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - FC Cincinnati
- Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro Earn Team of the Matchday Shouts for Performances in 4-1 Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Texas Derby Brace - FC Dallas
- Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel, Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Three Goal Contributions on Saturday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Signs Homegrown Defender Christian Diaz - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Minnesota United Sees Four Players Earn March Call-Ups - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC U-15 and U-16 Academy Teams to Compete in 2026 Generation Adidas Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Six Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for March FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Earn International Call-Ups Ahead of FIFA Window - Philadelphia Union
- Special Olympics Massachusetts Brings Mobile Polar Plunge to New England Revolution Match on April 4 - New England Revolution
- 2026 Generation adidas Cup to Feature Top International Clubs and Expanded Girls Division - MLS
- Six Nashville SC Players Called up for March FIFA Window - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Dig Deep and Flip Their Fortunes with Resilient 4-3 Comeback Win at Home over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Plays to 2-2 Draw against Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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- LA Galaxy Visit Portland to Face Timbers on Sunday, March 22 at 1:45 p.m. on FOX and Apple TV
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