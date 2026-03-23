LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - After playing five matches in just 16 days, the sixtime MLS champion LA Galaxy enter the international break. Harbor Miller, Jose "Pepe" Magaña and Ruben Ramos Jr. have all been called up to the USMNT U19 camp in Alicante, Spain.

LA Galaxy Night at Crypto.com Arena: LA Kings vs St. Louis Blues - April 1, 2026

The LA Galaxy will be in attendance for Galaxy Night at Crypto.com Arena on April 1 when the LA Kings will take on the St. Louis Blues. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/kings/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Next Home Match: April 4 vs Minnesota United FC - Landon Donovan Celebration

Following the international break that concludes the month of March, the LA Galaxy will return to Dignity Health Sports Park on April 4 to take on Minnesota United FC.

The match will feature a special Landon Donovan celebration, highlighted by the distribution of 15,000 Landon Donovan bobbleheads, including 500 limitededition American flag bobbleheads, to fans in attendance.

CCC Quarterfinal Match on April 15: LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Tickets for the LA Galaxy's April 15 home match at 6 p.m. PT against Toluca FC in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals will be available to the public beginning on March 23 at 1 p.m. PT at lagalaxy.com/tickets. Single game credential applications for the home fixture are available at lagalaxy.com/credentials. The deadline to apply for credentials is 5 p.m. PT on April 13.

LA Galaxy and FOX 11 Plus Announce Re-Air Schedule and Bi-Weekly Show

The LA Galaxy and FOX 11 have renewed their partnership for the 2026 MLS season, adding a Thursday evening block on FOX 11 Plus (KCOPTV) from 5:30-8:00 p.m. PT for weekly match replays and debuting LA Galaxy: Spotlight, a biweekly studio show hosted by Joe Tutino featuring behindthescenes access, interviews, and storytelling. Live matches will continue globally on Apple TV, while FOX 11 Plus offers free local access for Southern California fans.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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