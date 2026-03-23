Sporting Park to Host Blood Drive on Thursday

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Community Blood Center (CBC), in partnership with Sporting Kansas City, will host a community blood drive on Thursday, March 26 at Sporting Park as the region continues to face a critical need for blood donations. All who come to donate will receive a limited edition Sporting Kansas City t-shirt as a thank you for their generosity.

CBC and Sporting Kansas City have collected more than 1,448 donations to support local patients through blood drives hosted together since 2012.

In recent weeks, the regional blood supply has dropped to a critically low three-day level, well below the ideal seven-day supply, as donations continue to lag behind hospital demand. CBC is urging donors to roll up their sleeves at the upcoming drive.

WHEN: Thursday, March 26th from 12-6pm

WHERE: Budweiser Brew House at Sporting Park (One Sporting Way, Kansas City, KS 66111)

WHO: Blood donors, volunteers and Sporting Kansas City + Community Blood Center representatives

WHY: It only takes one hour to donate and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and more.

To make an appointment at this blood drive, donors can visit this link.

Blood donors can give every 56 days and platelet donors can give twice per month. In light of recent updates to FDA guidance, more people than ever may now be eligible to give. To view current eligibility guidelines or make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org or call 877-468-6844.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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