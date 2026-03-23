FC Cincinnati Academy Set to Compete in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







For the sixth consecutive season, the FC Cincinnati Academy will compete in the Generation adidas Cup (GA Cup), one of the largest and most prestigious youth soccer competitions in the world, at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The Orange and Blue will be represented by the U15 and U16 teams in the nine-day event which runs from March 27-April 4.

The Young Garys are one of 29 MLS academies set to play at both the U15 and U16 age groups. Three non-affiliated MLS academies - Cedar Stars Academy (U15), Chicago Sockers FC (U16) and CT United FC (U15) - help comprise the group of 32 U.S.-based clubs participating in this year's GA Cup.

17 international teams, represented by 14 different countries from around the world, round out the field. Youth sides from some of the top names in international soccer, including Boca Juniors (Argentina), Club América (Mexico), FC Barcelona (Spain), FC Bayern Munich (Germany) and PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), will take part in the competition.

Forty teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups. Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket - comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers.

The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches.

The U15s were drawn into Group I, along with CT United FC (United States), Nashville SC (United States) and Seongnam FC (South Korea). The U16s are part of Group J and joins FC Dallas (United States), Nagoya Grampus (Japan) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (United States).

All teams competing in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play six 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves.

The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches. All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty kick shootout.

Twenty GA Cup games, including championship matches in both age groups, will stream live on MLS' YouTube page.

For more information on the 2026 GA Cup, including a full tournament schedule, scores and media, visit mlssoccer.com. The FC Cincinnati Academy's full group stage match schedule can be found below.

FC Cincinnati Academy Group Stage Schedule

U15s

Friday, March 27 - 9 a.m. ET vs. CT United FC

Saturday, March 28 - vs. Nashville SC

Sunday, March 29 - vs. Seongnam FC

U16s

Friday, March 27 - 4:30 p.m. ET vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Saturday, March 28 - 4:30 p.m. ET vs. FC Dallas

Sunday, March 29 - 5 p.m. ET vs. Nagoya Grampus







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