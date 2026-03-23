Messi and Luján Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi and defender Gonzalo Luján have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 5 of the 2026 regular season. The duo earns TOTM honors after their influential roles in Inter Miami's 2-3 win on the road against New York City FC on Sunday.
Messi features on the TOTM for the second time this regular season after the victory in New York City. Our captain scored the team's second goal of the match from a free kick and was lively in attack throughout the 90 minutes, totalling four shots on target and hitting the woodwork twice.
Luján earns his first TOTM selection of the campaign after starring against NYCFC. The center back opened the scoring in the 4th minute of the match in what marked a career milestone, as it was the first goal of his career.
2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti
Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo
Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi
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