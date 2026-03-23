Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Three Goal Contributions on Saturday
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC attacker Guilherme was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5, the league announced today. The selection marks the Brazilian's third of the season (Matchday 1 and Matchday 4) in just four matches played.
Saturday's match versus FC Dallas saw Guilherme contribute a goal and two assists, bringing his total to seven goal contributions, the most by a Dynamo player through their first four matches with the Club.
The Dynamo ultimately fell 4-3 on the road to FC Dallas in what was a back-and-forth match that saw Houston score three goals in a five-minute span to retake the lead heading into halftime. The goals came from Guilherme (fourth of season), defender Erik Sviatchenko (first of season) and forward Lawrence Ennali (first of season), while Guilherme also recorded his second and third assists of the season.
Houston played the final 22 minutes of the match with 10 men after Sviatchenko was shown a second yellow card by referee Rosendo Mendoza in the 68th minute.
Notably, the three goals scored in a five-minute span (29th to 33rd minutes) is just the 10th time that has occurred in MLS history and second-fastest trio in Club history. The Dynamo last completed the feat in August 2009 when Brad Davis (36th minute) and Brian Ching (38th and 39th minute) each found the back of the net versus D.C. United.
The rally back for the Dynamo began in the 29th minute, as Guilherme intercepted an errant pass from Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi, and slotted it home past the out-of-position keeper with a low curler off his right foot to halve the lead.
Two minutes later, the Dynamo would level proceedings. Guilherme lofted a corner toward the back post, where a streaking Sviatchenko powered a header past Collodi for a 2-2 score just over half an hour in.
Two minutes after that, it was the Dynamo again, scoring their third goal in five minutes. Ennali received a terrific line-breaking diagonal pass from Guilherme, dribbled around Collodi and directing it home for a 3-2 Houston lead.
After next weekend's international break, the Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 4, to host Seattle Sounders FC in another Western Conference clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and tickets for all of Houston's home matches are available.
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