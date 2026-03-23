Philadelphia Union Duo Earn International Call-Ups Ahead of FIFA Window

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that goalkeeper Andre Blake and midfielder Danley Jean Jacques have been called up by their respective national teams ahead of the upcoming FIFA international window.

Jean Jacques joins Haiti's National Team for two international friendlies against Tunisia (March 28 / 8:00 p.m. ET) and Iceland (March 31 / 12:30 p.m. ET) as the side prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing qualification on November 18, 2025 against Nicaragua. Haiti's berth marks its second-ever World Cup appearance and first since 1974, ending a 51-year drought. Jean Jacques has totaled six goals and three assists in 27 appearances and previously scored in a 3-0 win over Nicaragua during qualifying.

Blake joins the Jamaican National Team as the Reggae Boyz look to secure their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the inter confederation playoffs. Jamaica will face New Caledonia on March 26 at 11:00 p.m. ET, with a potential matchup against DR Congo on March 31 at 5:00 p.m. ET. If Jamaica wins both matches, the nation would qualify for the FIFA World Cup for just the second time in its history and first since 1998. Blake, who captains the squad, has made 92 appearances for Jamaica, recording 34 clean sheets, including conceding just three goals in the final round of qualifying.

With Haiti already qualified and Jamaica just two wins away, Jean Jacques and Blake have the opportunity to make club history. Either player, or both, could become the first player in Philadelphia Union history to appear in a FIFA World Cup match while on the club's active roster. Current Union captain Alejandro Bedoya previously represented the United States at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he appeared in all four matches for the U.S. while playing for FC Nantes.







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