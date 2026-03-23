Philadelphia Union Duo Earn International Call-Ups Ahead of FIFA Window
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that goalkeeper Andre Blake and midfielder Danley Jean Jacques have been called up by their respective national teams ahead of the upcoming FIFA international window.
Jean Jacques joins Haiti's National Team for two international friendlies against Tunisia (March 28 / 8:00 p.m. ET) and Iceland (March 31 / 12:30 p.m. ET) as the side prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing qualification on November 18, 2025 against Nicaragua. Haiti's berth marks its second-ever World Cup appearance and first since 1974, ending a 51-year drought. Jean Jacques has totaled six goals and three assists in 27 appearances and previously scored in a 3-0 win over Nicaragua during qualifying.
Blake joins the Jamaican National Team as the Reggae Boyz look to secure their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the inter confederation playoffs. Jamaica will face New Caledonia on March 26 at 11:00 p.m. ET, with a potential matchup against DR Congo on March 31 at 5:00 p.m. ET. If Jamaica wins both matches, the nation would qualify for the FIFA World Cup for just the second time in its history and first since 1998. Blake, who captains the squad, has made 92 appearances for Jamaica, recording 34 clean sheets, including conceding just three goals in the final round of qualifying.
With Haiti already qualified and Jamaica just two wins away, Jean Jacques and Blake have the opportunity to make club history. Either player, or both, could become the first player in Philadelphia Union history to appear in a FIFA World Cup match while on the club's active roster. Current Union captain Alejandro Bedoya previously represented the United States at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he appeared in all four matches for the U.S. while playing for FC Nantes.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026
- Messi and Luján Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- MNUFC Academy U16 and U15 Teams to Compete at 2026 Generation adidas Cup - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Academy Set to Compete in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Ender Echenique Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - FC Cincinnati
- Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro Earn Team of the Matchday Shouts for Performances in 4-1 Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Texas Derby Brace - FC Dallas
- Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel, Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Three Goal Contributions on Saturday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Signs Homegrown Defender Christian Diaz - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Minnesota United Sees Four Players Earn March Call-Ups - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC U-15 and U-16 Academy Teams to Compete in 2026 Generation Adidas Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Six Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for March FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Earn International Call-Ups Ahead of FIFA Window - Philadelphia Union
- Special Olympics Massachusetts Brings Mobile Polar Plunge to New England Revolution Match on April 4 - New England Revolution
- 2026 Generation adidas Cup to Feature Top International Clubs and Expanded Girls Division - MLS
- Six Nashville SC Players Called up for March FIFA Window - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Dig Deep and Flip Their Fortunes with Resilient 4-3 Comeback Win at Home over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Plays to 2-2 Draw against Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Duo Earn International Call-Ups Ahead of FIFA Window
- Iloski Scores but Union Falls to Chicago
- Union Draw, Drop Series with Club América
- Atlanta United FC Takes down Philadelphia Union 3-1
- Philadelphia Union Drops First Leg to Club América 0-1