Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Texas Derby Brace

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 5. This is the first time this season Farrington is named to the Starting XI and second time earning honors after being named to the Team of the Matchday bench on Matchday 1.

Farrington netted a brace and an assist in Dallas' 4-3 victory over the Houston Dynamo FC last Saturday The forward now tallies three goals and two assists bringing his goal contributions to five in 2026, second most amongst the team.

Team of the Matchday 5

F: Logan Farrington (DAL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)

M: Ender Echenique (CIN), Paxten Aaronson (COL), Pep Biel (CLT), Cristian Espinoza (NSH)

D: Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Gonzalo Luján (MIA), Walker Zimmerman (TOR)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)

Bench: James Pantemis (POR), Nouhou (SEA), Daniel Edelman (STL), Beau Leroux (SJ), Guilherme (HOU), Prince Owusu (MTL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Archie Goodwin (CLT), Rafael Navarro (COL)

2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1, 4, Player of the Matchday Week 4)

Logan Farrington: (Starting XI: Matchday 5 Bench: Matchday 1)

Osaze Urhoghide: (Starting XI: Matchday 2)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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