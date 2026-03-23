St. Louis CITY SC U-15 and U-16 Academy Teams to Compete in 2026 Generation Adidas Cup
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC Academy's U-15 and U-16 teams will compete in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup. The competition runs from March 27-April 4 and will be hosted at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The 2026 edition of the premier international youth tournament will feature 88 teams. All teams competing in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play six 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves. Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket, comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers. The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches. The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches.
CITY SC Academy U-15s and U-16s will compete in Group E and Group I, respectively. Notably, the U-16s matchup with South Korean academy, Busan IPark on March 29 at 1:30 p.m. CT, will be one of twelve matches exclusively streamed on MLS' YouTube page.
CITY SC Academy's U-15 and U-16 sides come into the competition amidst a competitive regular season action this spring. Both squads are 2-2-0, with the 15s scoring nine goals and the 16s scoring 11.
The 2026 Generation adidas Cup groups and schedules for each team can be found below:
U-15 Schedule (Group E)
March 27: CF Montréal at 8 a.m. CT
March 28: Valencia CF at 8 a.m. CT
March 29: Real Salt Lake at 8 a.m. CT
U-16 Schedule (Group I)
March 27: Toronto FC at 1 p.m. CT
March 28: Austin FC at 1 p.m. CT
March 29: Busan IPark at 1:30 p.m. CT*
*Game to be broadcasted MLS' YouTube Page
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