LAFC Signs Homegrown Defender Christian Diaz

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has signed defender Christian Diaz to a Homegrown contract through June 2027 with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

Diaz, 19, is a product of the LAFC development system, who rose through the club's Academy and has featured in multiple seasons for LAFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

"Christian has earned this opportunity through his consistency, work ethic, and commitment to improving every day," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "His progression through our Academy and LAFC2 reflects exactly what we value as a club. We believe in recognizing and rewarding players who invest in their development here, and we're excited to see him take this next step with LAFC."

After joining the LAFC Academy, Diaz began appearing for LAFC2 in the team's inaugural 2023 season, starting eight of his 11 appearances and scoring two goals. He then spent the first half of 2024 with Carolina Core FC, where he started 10 of his 11 appearances and recorded one goal. Diaz returned to LAFC2 that July, playing 12 games (11 starts) and notching a goal. Last season, the technical defender started 21 of the team's 28 matches and logged 1,861 minutes in 24 total appearances.

"Christian is a perfect example of someone committed to the pathway, starting from our Academy, moving to LAFC2, and through his performance, commitment, and professionalism, he's earned a first team contract," said LAFC Assistant General Manager Jordan Harvey. "Christian's journey stands as a great model for future Academy players, showing what's possible here at LAFC."

At the international level, the San Bernardino, Calif., native has been called into the United States U-17 and U-20 Men's National Teams on numerous occasions. He was a part of the U-17 USMNT for the 2022 Nike International Friendlies and later helped the team reach the final of the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship. He made his debut with the U.S. U-20s in a friendly vs. Costa Rica on November 15, 2025.

Name: Christian Diaz

Position: Defender

Age: 19

Birthplace: San Bernardino, CA

Citizenship: United States

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs defender Christian Diaz to a Homegrown contract through the 2026-27 season with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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