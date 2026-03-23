LAFC Signs Homegrown Defender Christian Diaz
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has signed defender Christian Diaz to a Homegrown contract through June 2027 with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.
Diaz, 19, is a product of the LAFC development system, who rose through the club's Academy and has featured in multiple seasons for LAFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.
"Christian has earned this opportunity through his consistency, work ethic, and commitment to improving every day," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "His progression through our Academy and LAFC2 reflects exactly what we value as a club. We believe in recognizing and rewarding players who invest in their development here, and we're excited to see him take this next step with LAFC."
After joining the LAFC Academy, Diaz began appearing for LAFC2 in the team's inaugural 2023 season, starting eight of his 11 appearances and scoring two goals. He then spent the first half of 2024 with Carolina Core FC, where he started 10 of his 11 appearances and recorded one goal. Diaz returned to LAFC2 that July, playing 12 games (11 starts) and notching a goal. Last season, the technical defender started 21 of the team's 28 matches and logged 1,861 minutes in 24 total appearances.
"Christian is a perfect example of someone committed to the pathway, starting from our Academy, moving to LAFC2, and through his performance, commitment, and professionalism, he's earned a first team contract," said LAFC Assistant General Manager Jordan Harvey. "Christian's journey stands as a great model for future Academy players, showing what's possible here at LAFC."
At the international level, the San Bernardino, Calif., native has been called into the United States U-17 and U-20 Men's National Teams on numerous occasions. He was a part of the U-17 USMNT for the 2022 Nike International Friendlies and later helped the team reach the final of the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship. He made his debut with the U.S. U-20s in a friendly vs. Costa Rica on November 15, 2025.
Name: Christian Diaz
Position: Defender
Age: 19
Birthplace: San Bernardino, CA
Citizenship: United States
TRANSACTION: LAFC signs defender Christian Diaz to a Homegrown contract through the 2026-27 season with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026
- Messi and Luján Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- MNUFC Academy U16 and U15 Teams to Compete at 2026 Generation adidas Cup - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Academy Set to Compete in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Ender Echenique Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - FC Cincinnati
- Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro Earn Team of the Matchday Shouts for Performances in 4-1 Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Texas Derby Brace - FC Dallas
- Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel, Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Three Goal Contributions on Saturday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Signs Homegrown Defender Christian Diaz - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Minnesota United Sees Four Players Earn March Call-Ups - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC U-15 and U-16 Academy Teams to Compete in 2026 Generation Adidas Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Six Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for March FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Earn International Call-Ups Ahead of FIFA Window - Philadelphia Union
- Special Olympics Massachusetts Brings Mobile Polar Plunge to New England Revolution Match on April 4 - New England Revolution
- 2026 Generation adidas Cup to Feature Top International Clubs and Expanded Girls Division - MLS
- Six Nashville SC Players Called up for March FIFA Window - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Dig Deep and Flip Their Fortunes with Resilient 4-3 Comeback Win at Home over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Plays to 2-2 Draw against Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Signs Homegrown Defender Christian Diaz
- LAFC's Season-Opening Unbeaten Streak Reaches 9 Games with 0-0 Draw in Austin
- LAFC Continues Two-Game Road Swing at Austin FC on Saturday Night
- LAFC and Fox 11 Team up for Expanded Local Coverage in 2026
- LAFC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Victory at Alajuelense