2026 Generation adidas Cup to Feature Top International Clubs and Expanded Girls Division

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT today announced details for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, which will mark the largest and most competitive tournament to date.

The Generation adidas Cup has become a proving ground for the next wave of elite North American talent, serving as a high-performance environment where future professionals sharpen and test their skills against the best youth teams in the world. The 2026 edition of the premier international youth tournament will feature 88 teams, including an expanded Girls Division with eight teams, representing 14 different countries, and four continents.

"The continued evolution of Generation adidas Cup highlights the strength and ambition of MLS' player development pathway," said Ali Curtis, President, MLS NEXT Pro and Executive Vice President, MLS Sporting Development. "This tournament exemplifies the shared commitment of MLS and adidas to delivering a world-class platform for the game's top emerging talent to compete on a global stage."

International powerhouses FC Bayern and FC Barcelona will be among the clubs competing against MLS academies at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from March 27-April 4. The 80 boys teams will be split evenly at the U16 and U15 age groups and will include two MLS NEXT Elite Academies - Cedar Stars Academy Bergen (U16) and Sockers FC Chicago (U15) and one MLS NEXT Pro academy (U15 Connecticut United FC) which qualified via their performances at MLS NEXT Fest in December 2025.

After a successful inaugural competition, the 2026 Generation adidas Cup will feature an expanded Girls Division, with four All-Star teams of top domestic Girls Academy prospects and four of the best international girls teams in the world, including FC Bayern, Real Madrid C.F., Club América, and an All-Star team from Japan's W.E. League.

Longtime league partner adidas will have an on-site presence from prominent event branding and signage to immersive player-focused experiences through the Three Stripes Player Lounge. Adidas will also enhance retail offerings and provide exclusive gifting, creating a dynamic and memorable environment for players, coaches, and fans alike.

"The Generation adidas Cup is an incredible moment for the sport, and the next generation of talent," said Zola Short, Sr. Director of Soccer Sports Marketing, adidas North America.

After the conclusion of the tournament, awards will be presented in both age groups, recognizing the Most Valuable Player presented by adidas, Top Scorer, and Top Defensive Player. The Best XI presented by adidas will highlight the top-performing players from each position at the competition, and the Rising XI presented by adidas will highlight the next generation of talent.

Top International Clubs to Compete

The 2026 Generation adidas Cup will see 18 different international clubs competing in U16 and U15 boys age groups. Notably, the tournament will include multiple clubs from four different continents - Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Among the prestigious clubs attending are first-time participants FC Barcelona (U15), Boca Juniors (U16), and VfL Wolfsburg (U16). Slavia Prague from Czechia will become the first club in their country to compete in the tournament.

2026 International Club Participants

U16 Age Group U15 Age Group

Club Country Club Country

Boca Juniors Argentina FC Barcelona Spain

Busan IPark FC South Korea FC Bayern Germany

CAI de la Chorerra Panama Mile Gully FC Jamaica

Club América Mexico PSV Netherlands

CF Monterrey Mexico RSC Anderlecht Belgium

F.C. Copenhagen Denmark Seongnam FC South Korea

Nagoya Grampus Japan Toulouse FC France

Red Bull Bragantino Brazil Valencia CF Spain

SK Slavia Prague Czechia

VfL Wolfsburg Germany

Young Talent Becomes Stars at Generation adidas Cup

The tournament has been a springboard for young talents who have gone on to shine on the international stage. Players like Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas / PSV), Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC / Villarreal), and Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York) have showcased their skills in past editions with each proving to be impactful for the U.S. Senior and Youth National Teams. Notable international players who have starred at a Generation adidas Cup include 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Julián Álvarez (River Plate / Atlético Madrid) and Enzo Fernández (River Plate / Chelsea), Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyon), 17-year-old breakout talent Rio Ngumoha (Chelsea FC / Liverpool FC), and many more.

Competition Structure

Forty teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups. Group draws will be random, utilizing buckets categorized by division for MLS academies, while international clubs will be drawn randomly. Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket - comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers. The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches.

All teams competing in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play six 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves. The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches. All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty kick shootout.

MLS to Hold Second Annual International Coaching Club Summit

MLS NEXT and MLS Coaching Education continue to serve as platforms for global collaboration and knowledge exchange. Building on the success of the inaugural summit in 2025, the league will host the second annual International Club Summit, which brings together leading domestic and international clubs to share best practices and insights across key topics in youth development. This year's presenters include MLS clubs Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City, Real Salt Lake, and LAFC, as well as international clubs Valencia and FC Copenhagen.

Twenty Generation adidas Cup games, including championship matches in both age groups and Girls Division, will stream live on MLS' YouTube page. Further Generation adidas Cup broadcast details, including the announcers and schedule of streamed matches, can be found below.

2026 Generation adidas Cup Broadcast Schedule

Date Time

(in ET) Age Group Round Home Team Away Team

March 27 12:00 PM U15 Group Play Chicago Fire FC FC Barcelona

March 27 2:30 PM U16 Group Play Portland Timbers Red Bull Bragantino

March 28 12:00 PM U15 Group Play Atlanta United R.S.C. Anderlecht

March 28 2:30 PM U16 Group Play LA Galaxy Boca Juniors

March 29 12:00 PM U15 Group Play FC Bayern Toronto FC

March 29 2:30 PM U16 Group Play Busan IPark St. Louis CITY SC

March 29 4:30 PM U16 Group Play TBD TBD

March 31 9:00 AM U16 Girls Division Group Stage Girls Academy Gray Real Madrid C.F.

March 31 12:00 PM U15 Round of 16 TBD TBD

March 31 2:30 PM U16 Round of 16 TBD TBD

April 1 9:00 AM U16 Girls Division Group Stage Girls Academy Royal FC Bayern

April 1 12:00 PM U15 Quarterfinal TBD TBD

April 1 2:30 PM U16 Quarterfinal TBD TBD

April 1 6:30 PM U16 Quarterfinal TBD TBD

April 3 9:00 AM U16 Girls Division Group Stage Club América Girls Academy Navy

April 3 12:00 PM U15 Semi-Final TBD TBD

April 3 2:30 PM U16 Semi-Final TBD TBD

April 4 8:30 AM U16 Girls Division Final TBD TBD

April 4 11:00 AM U15 Final TBD TBD

April 4 1:00 PM U16 Final TBD TBD







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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