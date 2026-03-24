Rapids Forward Donavan Phillip Called up to Saint Lucia Men's National Team
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids forward Donavan Phillip has been called into the Saint Lucia Men's National Team for their upcoming appearance in the 2026 FIFA Series in Azerbaijan.
Phillip, 21, joined Head Coach Stern John's squad for the March FIFA international window, traveling to Azerbaijan from March 22 through April 2. As part of the FIFA Series, Saint Lucia will face host nation Azerbaijan on March 27, 2026, followed by a second match against either Oman or Sierra Leone on March 30, 2026.
The Castries, Saint Lucia, native is receiving his first international call-up. Phillip was selected by Colorado with the 62nd overall pick (Round 3, Pick 2) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Prior to being drafted, Phillip enjoyed a historic collegiate season at NC State, highlighted by earning the 2025 MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer's most prestigious individual honor. The award has been presented annually since 1967 and is determined by a vote of United Soccer Coaches member coaches nationwide.
In 2026, Phillip has made four appearances for Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, highlighted by a brace against San Jose in the same match he wore the captain's armband.
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