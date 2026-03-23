San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel, Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel and midfielder Beau Leroux have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5. Daniel recorded six saves in the win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, earning his fourth clean sheet of the season in five games and the 15th of his career. Meanwhile, Leroux notched his first goal of the season and seventh of his career with a game-winning strike.
Daniel now ranks second in MLS in clean sheets this season, trailing only LAFC's Hugo Lloris (5). The Earthquakes also set a club record for fewest goals conceded over a five-game stretch, allowing just one.
San Jose opened the scoring on the final play of first-half stoppage time. Leroux capitalized on a shallow clearance, dispossessing Vancouver's Cheikh Sabaly before firing a long-range shot past goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to give the Quakes a 0-1 lead. The blast from the top of the box echoed his goal during the Quakes' last visit to BC Place in 2025.
Click here to download media assets from Saturday's match
This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for Daniel this season and eighth in his career. This is Leroux's first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition this season and second overall dating back to his 2025 rookie season.
The Black and Blue are back at home on Saturday, April 4, to face San Diego FC. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and the match is presented by Ford. The broadcast will stream globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 5)
Forwards: Logan Farrington (DAL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)
Midfielders: Ender Echenique (CIN), Paxten Aaronson (COL), Pep Biel (CLT), Cristian Espinoza (NSH)
Defenders: Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Gonzalo Luján (MIA), Walker Zimmerman (TOR)
Goalkeeper: Daniel (SJ)
Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)
Bench: James Pantemis (POR), Nouhou (SEA), Daniel Edelman (STL), Beau Leroux (SJ), Guilherme (HOU), Prince Owusu (MTL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Archie Goodwin (CLT), Rafael Navarro (COL)
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