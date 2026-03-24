Harbor Miller, Ruben Ramos Jr., Jose "Pepe" Magaña, and Riley Dalgado Called up to U-19 and U-20 Men's National Team Camps

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







Los Angeles -- LA Galaxy players Harbor Miller, Ruben Ramos Jr. and Jose "Pepe" Magaña have been named to the U.S. U19 Men's National Team roster for the squad's March training camp in Alicante, Spain, while fellow LA Galaxy Academy product Riley Dalgado has been named to the final roster for the U.S. U20 Men's National Team International Training Camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"We are extremely proud to see four of our homegrown players receive the call up to the USMNT Camps as it demonstrates the Galaxy's investment in its Academy and the club's future," said Gordon Kljestan, Vice President of Soccer Operations, LA Galaxy. "Harbor, Ruben, Pepe and Riley are all talented players, and we look forward to seeing them represent their country."

All four players are products of the LA Galaxy Academy and have continued their development within the club's pathway, progressing to the Galaxy First Team and Ventura County FC (LA Galaxy II).

During the U19 camp in Spain, Miller, Ramos Jr., and Magaña will face Wales on March 28 (3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. local) at Oliva Nova Sports Center in Oliva, Spain, and Elche B on March 30 (4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. local) in La Nucia, Spain as the squad continues its preparation for this summer's Concacaf U20 Championship, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. With three selections, the LA Galaxy lead the way among the 10 MLS clubs represented on the U19 roster.

Separately, Dalgado will join the U.S. U20 Men's National Team for its International Training Camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina, running from March 23 to April 1. The U20 squad, coached by Rob Valentino, will play two matches during the camp. The first against Argentina (2007) on March 27 and the second against the Independiente reserve team on March 31.

The LA Galaxy Academy has long taken a holistic approach to player development, shaping athletes, students, and people by instilling core values such as respect, integrity, commitment, and community. Through elite onfield training and a strong academic partnership with CalOPS, the program provides its studentathletes with an accredited, NCAAapproved education that supports both their soccer careers and their college goals. This foundation continues to influence players even after they move on from the Academy.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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