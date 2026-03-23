Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC forward Hugo Cuypers was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 following his goal-scoring performance in Saturday's 2-1 victory draw against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

The Belgian striker earned his first appearance on the MLS Team of the Matchday in 2026 following his opening goal in first half stoppage time. Defender Andrew Gutman got on the end of a deflected ball from Robin Lod on the left wing, then sent a perfect cross for Cuypers to head past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake. He later went on to record a secondary assist in Jonathan Bamba's game-winning goal - only his second game-winning assist in league play.

The honor is Cuypers' fifth in his third season with the Fire and first since Matchday 17 of the 2025 season. This is also the second time he earns the distinction following a goal-scoring performance against the Union; his first also earned him Chicago's last MLS Player of the Matchday award, when he had his first multi-goal match with the Men in Red in a 4-3 comeback win over Philadelphia on July 3, 2024.

Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 5:

F: Logan Farrington (DAL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)

M: Ender Echenique (CIN), Paxten Aaronson (COL), Pep Biel (CLT), Cristian Espinoza (NSH)

D: Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Gonzalo Luján (MIA), Walker Zimmerman (TOR)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)

Bench: James Pantemis (POR), Nouhou (SEA), Daniel Edelman (STL), Beau Leroux (SJ), Guilherme (HOU), Prince Owusu (MTL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Archie Goodwin (CLT), Rafael Navarro (COL)

Chicago returns to the lakefront to take on Nashville SC on Saturday, April 4, following a week off for the FIFA international break. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com, Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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