Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro Earn Team of the Matchday Shouts for Performances in 4-1 Victory

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids Designated Players Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro were both named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for their combined five goal contributions recorded in Saturday night's 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Aaronson tallied his first two goals of the season at Sporting Park, opening and closing the scoring in the Rapids victory for his first in his MLS career. Navarro assisted both of Aaronson's goals and earned a goal himself late in the second half to catapult the Rapids' to such a distinct win in Kansas City.

Strikers Navarro and Darren Yapi set Aaronson set up in the 12th minute to open the scoring against Sporting. Navarro's smooth backheel to Yapi at midfield set the young striker up for a charge into the final third, where he slotted in a pass to Aaronson in the box. The No. 10's left-footed shot marked his first goal since the Rapids' Decision Day draw with LAFC in October 2025.

After a Sporting equalizer and go-ahead goal from Wayne Frederick to close out the first half, Navarro was next up on the docket in the 71st minute to put the Rapids' even further ahead on the road.

Aaronson set defender Miguel Navarro up on an underlapping run into the box, whose low drive into the six found the sliding Brazilian striker for his third goal of the season.

Navarro then set Aaronson up for the last goal of the night, calmly collecting a chip into the final third from Dante Sealy and unselfishly slotting the ball into Aaronson. The midfielder's low far-post drive secured his brace and put the nail in Sporting's coffin on Saturday.

This is the third week the Rapids have been featured on the Team of the Matchday, and second appointment to the lineup for Navarro.

Navarro's goal contributions tally is now up to six in five games, and has recorded 31 goals as a member of the Rapids, moving him into a tie with Cole Bassett and Chris Henderson for the sixth most in club history.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 5

F: Logan Farrington (DAL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)

M: Ender Echenique (CIN), Paxten Aaronson (COL), Pep Biel (CLT), Cristian Espinoza (NSH)

D: Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Gonzalo Luján (MIA), Walker Zimmerman (TOR)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)

Bench: James Pantemis (POR), Nouhou (SEA), Daniel Edelman (STL), Beau Leroux (SJ), Guilherme (HOU), Prince Owusu (MTL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Archie Goodwin (CLT), Rafael Navarro (COL)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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