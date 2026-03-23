Minnesota United Sees Four Players Earn March Call-Ups
Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that four players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in March that runs from March 23-31, 2026. The group includes: midfielders James Rodríguez (Colombia), Nectarios Triantis (Greece), Carlos Harvey (Panama) and forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (South Africa).
Midfielder James Rodríguez has been called up to represent Colombia during the March international window, where Los Cafeteros will compete in a pair of international friendlies. Colombia is set to face Croatia on March 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida before taking on France on March 29 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Rodríguez continues to be a key figure in Colombia's midfield, bringing veteran leadership as the squad prepares for upcoming international competitions and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Midfielder Nectarios Triantis has been called up to represent Greece during the March international window. Greece is set to face Paraguay on March 27 at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece before taking on Hungary on March 31 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Triantis, who previously represented Australia at the youth international level, officially made the one-time FIFA switch to represent Greece and earned his senior national team debut during the November 2025 international window. This marks his second call-up with the senior squad, as he continues to gain recognition at the international level following strong performances at the club level.
Midfielder Carlos Harvey has been called up to represent Panama during the March international window. Panama is set to face South Africa on March 27 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa before meeting them again on March 31 at DHL Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Harvey has been a consistent presence within Panama's midfield, most recently featuring in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying matches in late 2025, and he continues to provide defensive stability and experience at the international level.
Forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane has been named to South Africa's roster ahead of the March international window. South Africa is set to face Panama in a pair of international friendlies on March 27 and March 31, setting up a potential matchup against Minnesota United teammate Carlos Harvey. Hlongwane has been a contributor for South Africa since making his senior debut in 2021, earning 18 caps and scoring four goals, and brings pace and attacking presence to the squad.
MNUFC's International Games Schedule
Date Game Time (CT) Location
Thur., March 26 Croatia vs. Colombia 6:30 p.m. Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Fri., March 27 South Africa vs. Panama 12:00 p.m. Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, South Africa
Greece vs. Paraguay 2:00 p.m. Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece
Sun., March 29 Colombia vs. France 3:00 p.m. Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
Tue., March 31 Hungary vs. Greece 1:00 p.m. Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary
South Africa vs. Panama 1:30 p.m. DHL Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa
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