Six Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for March FIFA Window

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Six Atlanta United players received call-ups from their respective national teams for the March 23-31 FIFA window including Miguel Almirón, Luke Brennan, Matías Galarza, Santiago Pita, Cooper Sanchez and Adyn Torres.

Almirón and Galarza will join Paraguay for a pair of friendlies in preparation for the nation's first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2010. Paraguay will face Greece on March 27 in Athens before taking on Morocco on March 31 in Lens, France. Almirón has started 66 of his 73 appearances for Paraguay and recorded nine goals and seven assists since his debut on Sept. 9, 2015. Galarza has made 13 appearances and recorded two goals and one assist, with both goals coming during Paraguay's World Cup qualification cycle.

Brennan will take part in the U.S. Under-21 Men's National Team training camp from March 23-31 in Cheonan-si, South Korea. During the camp, the U-21 MNT will play matches against Japan U-21 on March 27 (2 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. local) and Korea Republic U-23 on March 31 (6 a.m. ET / 7 p.m. local), with both games taking place at Korea Football Park. Brennan has represented the U.S. at the U-19 and U-20 levels. He's made 12 appearances and recorded one goal and three assists with the U-20s and was a member of the squad that reached the quarterfinals at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Pita has been called up to Venezuela's U-20 side for a training camp in Porlamar, Venezuela. The 18-year-old has made three appearances and scored one goal for Venezuela' U-20s and has also represented the United States at the U-19 and U-18 levels.

Sanchez has been called up to the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team roster for the 2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal. During the tournament, the USA will take on Iceland on March 26 (7 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. local), face Morocco on March 28 (2 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. local) and close out against hosts Portugal on March 31 (9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. local). Sanchez has made 10 appearances for the U.S. Under-17 squad, including three appearances at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Torres was called up to Puerto Rico's National Team for a FIFA Series match against Guam on March 25 in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. He has previously represented United States Youth National Teams and is seeking his first appearance with Puerto Rico.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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