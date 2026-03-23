Ender Echenique Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's Ender Echenique has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5, the league announced Monday.

The Venezuelan earns his first-career MLS honor following his goal and assist in FC Cincinnati's 4-3 win over CF Montréal Sunday afternoon at TQL Stadium.

Echenique opened his 2026 account in the 40th minute, scoring his first goal for the Orange and Blue at home. The winger scored a remarkable solo goal, taking possession at midfield and driving all the way down the right side, working his way into the box to fire off a right-footed shot from a tight angle past the diving Montréal goalkeeper.

Echenique then sparked Cincinnati's second goal of the match, working his way into the middle of the field and darting into the penalty area, forcing the Montréal defense to commit before picking out Ayoub Jabbari to finish off his first goal of the MLS season.

For the first time in his Cincinnati career, Echenique recorded multiple goal contributions in a match.

Echenique's honor is the second Team of the Matchday honor for an FC Cincinnati player this season.

2026 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

- Ender Echenique (5)

2026 MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5

F: Logan Farrington (DAL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)

M: Ender Echenique (CIN), Paxten Aaronson (COL), Pep Biel (CLT), Cristian Espinoza (NSH)

D: Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Gonzalo Luján (MIA), Walker Zimmerman (TOR)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)

Bench: James Pantemis (POR), Nouhou (SEA), Daniel Edelman (STL), Beau Leroux (SJ), Guilherme (HOU), Prince Owusu (MTL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Archie Goodwin (CLT), Rafael Navarro (COL)

Following the March FIFA International Window, FC Cincinnati return to action Saturday, April 4 at Red Bull New York. Kickoff from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey is set for 7:30 p.m. The Orange and Blue are back at TQL Stadium on Saturday, April 18 to host Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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