Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview
Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United FC resumes MLS regular-season play following the FIFA March international break with a Western Conference matchup against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Loons will look to bring momentum from their most recent performance into a challenging road environment as they search for their first away win of the 2026 campaign.
Minnesota enters the contest following a disciplined defensive showing in a scoreless draw against Seattle Sounders FC at Allianz Field on March 22. The Loons leaned on key saves from goalkeeper Drake Callender to keep Seattle off the scoresheet, limiting quality chances and showcasing the defensive identity that defined the club's success in 2025. Minnesota created a few opportunities through Kelvin Yeboah and Mamadou Dieng, signaling progress in the attacking third. Saturday's match provides an opportunity for Minnesota to build on that defensive foundation while continuing to develop chemistry in attack, particularly with the integration of new pieces like Tomás Chancalay and Mauricio González.
The Galaxy return to action after earning a 1-1 road draw against the Portland Timbers prior to the international break. After conceding early, Los Angeles responded through forward João Klauss, who continued his strong start to the season by finding the back of the net to level the match. The Galaxy controlled large portions of play and generated numerous chances but were ultimately unable to capitalize on their advantage, settling for a point on the road.
Playing at home has historically provided an edge for LA, given that Minnesota has only won once at Dignity Health Park. The Loons will need a complete performance on both ends of the pitch to secure a result. MNUFC's defensive discipline will once again be tested. With both sides coming out of the international break eager to reestablish rhythm, Saturday's matchup presents a key early-season test in the Western Conference as Minnesota United looks to translate its defensive strength into points on the road.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)
Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)
James Rodríguez - Illness (Out)
Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
Wil Trapp - Illness (Questionable)
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