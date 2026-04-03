LA Galaxy Host Minnesota United FC on Saturday April 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT
Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will host Western Conference foe Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park at 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4 (Apple TV). The club will feature a special Landon Donovan Celebration presented by City National Bank, highlighted by the distribution of 15,000 Landon Donovan bobbleheads, including 500 limited-edition American flag bobbleheads, to fans in attendance. Fans can make it a full day at Dignity Health Sports Park by arriving early for the 18th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, a pregame family-friendly event from 4-5 p.m. at Galaxy Park featuring an egg hunt for children ages 1-10, entertainment, and activities.
LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC
In 17 alltime meetings between the two clubs, the Galaxy hold an 836 record, including a 512 mark at home. During the 2025 season, the sides played to a 2-2 draw in March at Allianz Field in Minnesota, before the Galaxy secured a 2-1 home victory in October, with goals from Matheus Nascimento and Joseph Paintsil.
LA Galaxy Recent Form
The LA Galaxy hold a 324 record across all competitions in the 2026 season, most recently earning a 1-1 road draw against the Portland Timbers with João Klauss on the scoresheet. Prior to the result in Portland, LA posted a 6-0 aggregate score over Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, earning a place in the CCC Quarterfinals against Toluca. In league play, the Galaxy opened the season with a 1-1 draw against NYCFC, followed by a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC, losses to Colorado and Sporting Kansas City, and the recent road draw at Portland.
Klauss (8 G/A) and Gabriel Pec (7 G/A) pace the Galaxy attack, with Pec netting five goals in two matches against Mount Pleasant, while Klauss is tied for third in MLS with five goals. Meanwhile, midfielder Marco Reus leads the league with 17 key passes, and Maya Yoshida is closing in on his 700th career appearance for club and country across all competitions, currently at 698.
Armenian Heritage Night at Dignity Health Sports Park
Saturday's match will be the 5th Annual Armenian Heritage Celebration, a special night honoring culture, community, and soccer under the lights. Tickets purchased through this ticket-pack offer include an exclusive Armenian Heritage Scarf (while supplies last), with $10 from every ticket benefiting Hayk for Our Heroes, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering the diaspora and supporting educational, sustainable, and development projects in Armenia.
LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC
2026 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, April 4, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PST)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.
Apple TV
Apple TV English Broadcast | Evan Weston (PXP), Sacha Kljestan (analyst)
Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Diego Pessolano (PXP), Daniel Chapela (analyst)
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Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- Galaxy Fall to Minnesota United, 2-1, at Home
- LA Galaxy Host Minnesota United FC on Saturday April 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT
- LA Galaxy Weekly
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