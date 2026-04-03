Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Cesar Abadia as Homegrown Player

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy graduate Cesar Abadia as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with options to extend the contract through June 2027, the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. The left-back becomes the 12th Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the First Team.

"I'm very happy-it's been a childhood dream, and I'm truly grateful," said Abadia. "I want to learn, get involved with the team, start playing, and improve every day."

Abadia, 20, recently made his MLS debut while on a short-term-loan from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami II, coming on as a second-half substitute in Inter Miami's draw on the road against Charlotte FC on March 14.

Nicknamed Cheche, the defender made his professional debut in March of 2023 as a member of Inter Miami II's starting XI for its 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season opener against Chicago Fire II. Since then, Abadia-Reda has made 61 total appearances for Inter Miami II, registering two goals and an assist.

Abadia initially joined the Inter Miami Academy in the inaugural 2019 season as part of the U-14 squad. His continued development led him to enjoy a highly successful first year with the U-17 team, reaching the semifinals at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and being part of the squad that competed at the MLS NEXT Cup U-17 tournament. At the international level, he has previously been called up by the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team.

Abadia joins Alexander Shaw, Daniel Pinter, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Edison Azcona and Felipe Valencia as the first Homegrown signings to complete the player development pathway by graduating from the Club's Academy and progressing to the First Team.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Cesar Abadia as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.







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