Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Cesar Abadia as Homegrown Player
Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy graduate Cesar Abadia as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with options to extend the contract through June 2027, the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. The left-back becomes the 12th Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the First Team.
"I'm very happy-it's been a childhood dream, and I'm truly grateful," said Abadia. "I want to learn, get involved with the team, start playing, and improve every day."
Abadia, 20, recently made his MLS debut while on a short-term-loan from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami II, coming on as a second-half substitute in Inter Miami's draw on the road against Charlotte FC on March 14.
Nicknamed Cheche, the defender made his professional debut in March of 2023 as a member of Inter Miami II's starting XI for its 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season opener against Chicago Fire II. Since then, Abadia-Reda has made 61 total appearances for Inter Miami II, registering two goals and an assist.
Abadia initially joined the Inter Miami Academy in the inaugural 2019 season as part of the U-14 squad. His continued development led him to enjoy a highly successful first year with the U-17 team, reaching the semifinals at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and being part of the squad that competed at the MLS NEXT Cup U-17 tournament. At the international level, he has previously been called up by the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team.
Abadia joins Alexander Shaw, Daniel Pinter, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Edison Azcona and Felipe Valencia as the first Homegrown signings to complete the player development pathway by graduating from the Club's Academy and progressing to the First Team.
TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Cesar Abadia as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2026
- MATCH Preview: Inter Miami CF Hosts Austin FC for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener - Inter Miami CF
- We're Home Presented by Nu - Learn All About the Festivities for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener - Inter Miami CF
- Everything You Need to Know About the Inter Miami CF Official Store Grand Opening at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Cesar Abadia as Homegrown Player - Inter Miami CF
- SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Host Minnesota United FC on Saturday April 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Availability Report: Five Absent vs. St. Louis CITY SC - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Travel North for Matchup with Toronto FC - Colorado Rapids
- SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Seattle Sounders FC in Another Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at LAFC - April 4, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Peter Kingston - Seattle Sounders FC
- SKC Visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in March - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Rhode Island FC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Carry the Charge: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Launches Woven into One Planet Month Presented by Palomar - San Diego FC
- CF Montréal in Foxborough to Take on New England Revolution this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Set for Home Clash with CF Montreal - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Saturday to Host Rival Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC Issues Parking Update - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium
- MATCH Preview: Inter Miami CF Hosts Austin FC for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener
- We're Home Presented by Nu - Learn All About the Festivities for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener
- Everything You Need to Know About the Inter Miami CF Official Store Grand Opening at Nu Stadium