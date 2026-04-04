Everything You Need to Know About the Inter Miami CF Official Store Grand Opening at Nu Stadium

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







On April 4, Inter Miami CF starts a new chapter and fans can be part of it from the moment they arrive.

The Inter Miami CF Official Store at Nu Stadium officially opens Saturday, just ahead of the Club's inaugural match at the stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. More than just a team shop, this is a must-visit fan destination, spanning over 11,000 square feet across two levels, making it the largest team store in all of MLS.

Here's what fans can expect:

adidas World

A striking space anchored by a hand-painted mural from Miami-based artist Nico

A one-of-a-kind footwear wall with custom lighting

More than 40 footwear styles, including cleats - an MLS first

Funko Experience

The shop-in-shop will feature photo opportunities such as with a life-size Inter Miami CF Pop! Box and Pop! Lionel Messi statue, alongside the company's Popular Funko Pop! collectibles, Loungefly accessories and Pop! Yourself personalized collectible experience.

The Inter Miami team store marks the first-ever dedicated Funko Pop! collectibles, Pop! Yourself and Loungefly space combined together in the same location, and the first-ever time fans can Pop! Yourself in a sports venue. Pop! Yourself is a personalized collectible experience where fans can create themselves decked out in Inter Miami gear. The personalized Pop! is then shipped to your home in approximately seven days.

Each figure arrives in a custom Inter Miami CF Funko box with a name of the fan's choice.

New Era

A statement hat wall featuring over 140 styles

A custom mural design built around the Club's iconic "M"

Opening Day Highlights

The first 100 fans to purchase a jersey will receive a complimentary adidas t-shirt designed by artist Frank Huezo

Fans can customize jerseys with exclusive numbers inspired by Nico's mural - another Club first

Additional retail available at the North Gate and an exclusive VIP pop-up in the West Club

With DJs and in-store activations for the Grand Opening on Saturday, it will feel like a celebration from start to finish

Exclusive Merchandise

Limited Swarovski Messi #10 jerseys

Inaugural collection including bomber jackets, t-shirts, and scarves

First-ever Nu Stadium merchandise

Championship collection featuring authentic star jerseys

Dedicated pet line, custom balls, futbol and FIFA World Cup items







Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2026

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