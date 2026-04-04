Everything You Need to Know About the Inter Miami CF Official Store Grand Opening at Nu Stadium
Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
On April 4, Inter Miami CF starts a new chapter and fans can be part of it from the moment they arrive.
The Inter Miami CF Official Store at Nu Stadium officially opens Saturday, just ahead of the Club's inaugural match at the stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. More than just a team shop, this is a must-visit fan destination, spanning over 11,000 square feet across two levels, making it the largest team store in all of MLS.
Here's what fans can expect:
adidas World
A striking space anchored by a hand-painted mural from Miami-based artist Nico
A one-of-a-kind footwear wall with custom lighting
More than 40 footwear styles, including cleats - an MLS first
Funko Experience
The shop-in-shop will feature photo opportunities such as with a life-size Inter Miami CF Pop! Box and Pop! Lionel Messi statue, alongside the company's Popular Funko Pop! collectibles, Loungefly accessories and Pop! Yourself personalized collectible experience.
The Inter Miami team store marks the first-ever dedicated Funko Pop! collectibles, Pop! Yourself and Loungefly space combined together in the same location, and the first-ever time fans can Pop! Yourself in a sports venue. Pop! Yourself is a personalized collectible experience where fans can create themselves decked out in Inter Miami gear. The personalized Pop! is then shipped to your home in approximately seven days.
Each figure arrives in a custom Inter Miami CF Funko box with a name of the fan's choice.
New Era
A statement hat wall featuring over 140 styles
A custom mural design built around the Club's iconic "M"
Opening Day Highlights
The first 100 fans to purchase a jersey will receive a complimentary adidas t-shirt designed by artist Frank Huezo
Fans can customize jerseys with exclusive numbers inspired by Nico's mural - another Club first
Additional retail available at the North Gate and an exclusive VIP pop-up in the West Club
With DJs and in-store activations for the Grand Opening on Saturday, it will feel like a celebration from start to finish
Exclusive Merchandise
Limited Swarovski Messi #10 jerseys
Inaugural collection including bomber jackets, t-shirts, and scarves
First-ever Nu Stadium merchandise
Championship collection featuring authentic star jerseys
Dedicated pet line, custom balls, futbol and FIFA World Cup items
Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2026
- MATCH Preview: Inter Miami CF Hosts Austin FC for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener - Inter Miami CF
- We're Home Presented by Nu - Learn All About the Festivities for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener - Inter Miami CF
- Everything You Need to Know About the Inter Miami CF Official Store Grand Opening at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Cesar Abadia as Homegrown Player - Inter Miami CF
- SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Host Minnesota United FC on Saturday April 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Availability Report: Five Absent vs. St. Louis CITY SC - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Travel North for Matchup with Toronto FC - Colorado Rapids
- SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Seattle Sounders FC in Another Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at LAFC - April 4, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Peter Kingston - Seattle Sounders FC
- SKC Visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in March - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Rhode Island FC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Carry the Charge: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Launches Woven into One Planet Month Presented by Palomar - San Diego FC
- CF Montréal in Foxborough to Take on New England Revolution this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Set for Home Clash with CF Montreal - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Saturday to Host Rival Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC Issues Parking Update - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium
- MATCH Preview: Inter Miami CF Hosts Austin FC for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener
- We're Home Presented by Nu - Learn All About the Festivities for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener
- Everything You Need to Know About the Inter Miami CF Official Store Grand Opening at Nu Stadium