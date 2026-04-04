MATCH Preview: Inter Miami CF Hosts Austin FC for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener
Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (3W-1L-1D, 10 points) continues the MLS regular season with its first home game of the campaign, with the Club hosting Austin FC (1W-2l-2D, 5 points) this Saturday, April 4 for our historic first match at Nu Stadium - officially designated We're Home presented by Nu. Kick off at our new home in the heart of Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2026
- MATCH Preview: Inter Miami CF Hosts Austin FC for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener - Inter Miami CF
- We're Home Presented by Nu - Learn All About the Festivities for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener - Inter Miami CF
- Everything You Need to Know About the Inter Miami CF Official Store Grand Opening at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Cesar Abadia as Homegrown Player - Inter Miami CF
- SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Host Minnesota United FC on Saturday April 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Availability Report: Five Absent vs. St. Louis CITY SC - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Travel North for Matchup with Toronto FC - Colorado Rapids
- SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Seattle Sounders FC in Another Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at LAFC - April 4, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Peter Kingston - Seattle Sounders FC
- SKC Visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in March - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Rhode Island FC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Carry the Charge: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Launches Woven into One Planet Month Presented by Palomar - San Diego FC
- CF Montréal in Foxborough to Take on New England Revolution this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Set for Home Clash with CF Montreal - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Saturday to Host Rival Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC Issues Parking Update - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium
- MATCH Preview: Inter Miami CF Hosts Austin FC for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener
- We're Home Presented by Nu - Learn All About the Festivities for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener
- Everything You Need to Know About the Inter Miami CF Official Store Grand Opening at Nu Stadium