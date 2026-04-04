MATCH Preview: Inter Miami CF Hosts Austin FC for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (3W-1L-1D, 10 points) continues the MLS regular season with its first home game of the campaign, with the Club hosting Austin FC (1W-2l-2D, 5 points) this Saturday, April 4 for our historic first match at Nu Stadium - officially designated We're Home presented by Nu. Kick off at our new home in the heart of Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2026

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