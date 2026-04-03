SDFC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to MLS Regular Season action on Saturday, April 4, traveling to face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

Saturday's match marks SDFC's first contest following the March FIFA international break, as the Club looks to maintain its strong start to the 2026 campaign.

Back in Action

SDFC returns to league play after an off weekend, last earning a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium on March 22. Goals from Marcus Ingvartsen and Anders Dreyer helped San Diego secure a point and remain unbeaten in MLS competition.

Despite conceding a late equalizer and finishing the match with 10 men, San Diego controlled large stretches of the game, out-possessing and out-passing its opponent. The result extended the Club's unbeaten run and showcased its resilience heading into a busy stretch of matches.

Series History vs. San Jose

Saturday's contest marks the third all-time meeting between SDFC and the San Jose Earthquakes, with the series currently tied 1-1-0.

San Diego earned a 2-1 road victory in the first matchup at PayPal Park on Aug. 17, 2025, claiming all three points in the Club's first-ever visit to San Jose. The Earthquakes responded later in the season with a 1-0 win at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025, evening the series.

San Jose enters Saturday's match in strong form, holding a 4-1-0 record (12 points) and coming off a 1-0 road victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 21 at BC Place.

Strong Start Continues

Through its first five MLS matches, SDFC holds a 3-0-2 record, positioning itself among the top teams in the Western Conference. The Club has combined attacking efficiency with defensive organization, outscoring opponents 13-5 in league play.

Across all competitions in 2026 (MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup), San Diego owns a 5-2-2 record, continuing to establish itself as one of the league's most dynamic sides early in the season. Saturday presents another opportunity to build momentum - this time on the road - against a Western Conference opponent.

Offensive Leaders Driving Results

SDFC's attack continues to be led by Anders Dreyer and Marcus Ingvartsen, who have consistently delivered in front of goal.

Dreyer has recorded three goals and three assists in MLS play this season, remaining a central creative force in San Diego's attack. Ingvartsen, meanwhile, leads the team with four league goals and has been a reliable finisher in key moments. The duo's chemistry and production will be crucial as SDFC looks to break down San Jose's defense on the road.

Looking Ahead

Following Saturday's match, SDFC will return home to host Minnesota United FC on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium on Community Night presented by California Bank & Trust. The first 25,000 fans in the building will receive a Captains Pennant. Tickets for Community Night are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. Every ticket purchased helps support programs that expand access to soccer, strengthen neighborhoods, and uplift communities across San Diego.

San Diego Watch Party

Join SDFC for an Official Watch Party Crawl along Gaslamp's Fifth Avenue, as SDFC will host five Official Watch Parties where fans can watch SDFC look to continue their unbeaten MLS season against their California rival. Join SDFC at any of the five locations for free giveaways, SDFC pre-match trivia, and a chance to win an SDFC team-signed Unprecedented Unity Kit. The first 50 to RSVP and check in at any of the five locations will receive a free drink on SDFC! Limit 1 per RSVP entry. Participating Locations:

Whiskey Girl | 702 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

El Chingon | 560 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

The Field Irish Pub | 544 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Barleymash | 600 Fifth Ave #6916, San Diego, CA 92101

Hasta Mañana Cantina | 310 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT. Fans interested in attending can learn more and RSVP HERE.

SAN DIEGO FC AT SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

2026 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 6

Saturday, April 4 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

PayPal Park | San Jose, Calif.

Broadcast: Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Mark Rogondino (PxP), Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Alejandro Figueredo (PxP), Tony Cherchi (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.