We're Home Presented by Nu - Learn All About the Festivities for Nu Stadium's Historic Opener

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The moment has arrived... Inter Miami CF is excited to welcome fans to Nu Stadium this Saturday, April 4 for our historic first home game at our state-of-the-art ground in the heart of Miami! Ahead of the special match - officially designated We're Home presented by Nu - which will see the Club take on Austin FC in 2026 MLS regular season action (7:30 p.m. ET kick off, Apple TV), we present everything fans need to know about the festivities for the evening.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

To commemorate Nu Stadium opening its doors to the public for the first time, we invite you to arrive early to join us for our opening ribbon cutting ceremonies. The ceremonies will put our loyal fans at the forefront as we celebrate the Club and what we have built together. Special Guests will be cutting the ribbon at each gate (South Gate, Royal Caribbean East Gate, North Gate) The celebration begins at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Giveaways

The first 10,000 fans to walk through the gates at Nu Stadium on Saturday will take home a cobranded bucket hat.

Additionally, attendees will be welcomed with two special items at their seat to remember the special occasion:

Commemorative Rally Towel (1)

Light Stick (1)

16 oz Commemorative Cups provided with beverage purchases throughout Nu Stadium

Baptist Health Fan Zone

La Bresh Party: Arrive early and enjoy the party, as International party collective Bresh will be setting the mood pre-game at the Baptist Health Fan Zone. The party is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will go until 8:30 p.m. ET.

Icons in Training: Inter Miami CF will host an Academy initiative, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Group, that will bring the Inter Miami Academy experience home to Nu Stadium. All guests ages 5 - 14 with a ticket to the match are invited to "Icons in Training," a special pre-match training session for kids led by Inter Miami CF Academy coaches at the Baptist Health Sports Fields.

The special training will run from 4 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m welcoming kids of all skill levels. Participants will rotate through Inter Miami Academy-style training stations led by Academy coaches. Participants will also receive a limited-edition "Icons in Training" T-shirt, courtesy of Royal Caribbean, while supplies last.

Partner Activations: Fans will be able to partake in numerous thrilling activations presented by Club partners at the Fan Zone. Royal Caribbean will bring its signature vibrant energy with immersive fútbol experiences and fun prizes, Lowe's will set up an interactive Bucket Challenge and photo booth experience, Baptist Health will create a family-friendly wellness zone with a host of exciting activities, Florida Blue will showcase an interactive trailer experience complete with games, giveaways, and more, Modelo will turn up the energy with a lively bar-themed activation, Pura Vida will bring its signature Beach Club pop-up to the event, Café Bustelo will energize fans with samples of its cold ready-to-drink coffee from a branded tent, Continental will feature a large-scale branded trailer and photo booth activation, and UNICEF brings the freedom to dream through sport and play and the opportunity to get your IMCF fútbol training card.

Team Store

The Inter Miami CF Official Store at Nu Stadium officially opens ahead of kick off on Saturday. More than just a team shop, this is a must-visit fan destination, spanning over 11,000 square feet across two levels, making it the largest team store in all of MLS. Below we present some of the highlights for opening day.

Opening Day Highlights

The first 100 fans to purchase a jersey will receive a complimentary adidas t-shirt designed by artist Frank Huezo

Fans can customize jerseys with exclusive numbers inspired by the store's striking hand-painted mural from Miami-based artist Nico.

Additional retail available at the North Gate and an exclusive VIP pop-up in the West Club

With DJs and in-store activations for the Grand Opening on Saturday, it will feel like a celebration from start to finish

Read all about the Official Team Store at Nu Stadium HERE.

Inter Miami Foundation - 50/50 Raffle

The Inter Miami Foundation provides fans with an opportunity to compete for a special prize and contribute to an important cause with its 50/50 Raffle.

Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win 50% of the pot, with the other half set to benefit the IMCF Foundation and its efforts supporting quality education for children. The winner will also receive a team-signed 2025 MLS Champions jersey.

National Anthem Performance by Marc Anthony

With salsa legend Marc Anthony having deeply rooted ties to our Club, with close friend and co-owner David Beckham even having the translation of Inter Miami's motto, Libertad Para Soñar, tattooed in Anthony's handwriting, it is only fitting that the global superstar singer, songwriter, recording executive, and actor, performs the National Anthem prior to kick off in the first home game at Nu Stadium.

Halftime Light Show & Trivia

Halftime will be jam-packed with exciting activities including a light show and a game of trivia presented by Nu. The trivia will start prematch, as fans can participate using their phone nad the championship round will take place at halftime. Fans can begin participating early and often as the QR code appears throughout the stadium for fans to play on their phones. The winner will receive an autographed Inter Miami CF jersey.

Modelo After Party

Festivities aren't over after the final whistle! Post-match festivities at Nu Stadium will be highlighted by the Modelo After Party on the Terraces, which will feature a set from world-renowned, Grammy award-winning producer/DJ, Cedric Gervais.

Location: The Terraces

Start Time: After the final whistle (approximately 9:30 p.m. ET)

End Time: 90 minutes after the final whistle (approximately 11 p.m. ET)

Access: Free for everyone

Food and Beverage: Bars at the Terraces will operate as cash bars during the Modelo After Party.

Live Music: 90 minute set from world-renowned, Grammy award-winning producer/DJ Cedric Gervais.

See you Saturday at Nu Stadium!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2026

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