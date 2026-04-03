Availability Report: Five Absent vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on St. Louis CITY SC tomorrow.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without five players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Alonso Martínez, Andrés Perea, Max Murray, and Drew Baiera.

You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2026 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Max Murray - OUT - Leg

Drew Baiera - OUT - Leg







Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2026

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