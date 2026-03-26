Sounders FC Announces Date Changes to Two Upcoming Home Matches
Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced a pair of date changes to two upcoming home matches. The club's match against Real Salt Lake on Sunday, April 12 has been moved to Wednesday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT. Additionally, Sounders FC's fixture against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, September 9 is now taking place on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. PT due to a conflict with the Seattle Seahawks 2026 NFL season opener.
With a week off from MLS play due to the international break, Sounders FC (3-1-1, 10 points) returns to action on Saturday, April 4 against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
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