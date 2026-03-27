Sounders FC Trades Midfielder Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for $2,000,000 in General Allocation Money

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Georgi Minoungou

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Georgi Minoungou(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has traded midfielder Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids for $1,000,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $1,000,000 in 2027 GAM, in addition to retaining a percentage of a future trade or transfer above a certain amount. The trade was completed prior to the close of MLS' Primary Transfer Window. Minoungou has 51 all-competition appearances (14 starts) for Seattle since signing with the First Team in 2024, recording three goals and seven assists, including two goals and four assists in 32 appearances (six starts) last season.

"We are grateful for Georgi and all that he has brought to our organization since he joined Tacoma Defiance in 2022," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "We are proud of how he has developed and moved up the pathway within our system and wish him all the best with Colorado."

Minoungou, 23, originally joined the organization in 2022 via Tacoma Defiance, playing with the club for three seasons before signing with the First Team in August of 2024. At the MLS NEXT Pro level, he recorded four goals and six assists in 56 appearances, helping Defiance reach the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Playoffs in each of his three seasons with the team. After signing with the First Team, Minoungou earned his first MLS assist in a 4-0 road win over Columbus (September 7, 2024) before scoring his first goal for Seattle against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a 3-0 win at BC Place (October 2, 2024). Last season, he helped the club capture the Leagues Cup 2025 title, drawing a penalty in the Final against Inter Miami CF, a 3-0 win in front of 69,314 fans at Lumen Field (August 31, 2025). He also scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Santos Laguna in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 (August 3, 2025).

"Georgi has always played hard and put the team first since he first joined the club," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "We are thankful for all that he has brought to the team and can't wait to see how he continues to grow with Colorado."

On the international level, Minoungou has nine caps for Burkina Faso, including four appearances in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and four in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. He has three international goals, a brace in a friendly against Benin (November 18, 2025) and a strike against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON Group E play (December 24, 2025). Minoungou is currently with Burkina Faso during FIFA's March international window.

With a week off due to the FIFA March international break, Sounders FC continues its 2026 MLS regular season on Saturday, April 4 on the road against the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC trades midfielder Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $1,000,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $1,000,000 in 2027 GAM, in addition to retaining a percentage of a future trade or transfer above a certain amount, on March 27, 2026.

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